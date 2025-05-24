https://sputnikglobe.com/20250524/next-gen-warfare-russia-equips-su-57-with-second-pilot-ai-1122121063.html

Next-Gen Warfare: Russia Equips Su-57 With ‘Second Pilot’ AI

An artificial intelligence (AI) system has been implemented in the Sukhoi Su-57 multirole, single-seat stealth fighter aircraft, a spokesperson of Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport told Sputnik.

The AI system has been designed to support pilots by giving them tips in certain situations, the spokesperson explained, adding that the system also assists the pilot by taking over some of the tasks, such as waypoint navigation.A UAC source told RIA Novosti that the corporation had been planning to introduce a "second pilot" AI system for the Sukhoi Su-57 stealth fighters from the very start of the program.

