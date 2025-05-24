International
Next-Gen Warfare: Russia Equips Su-57 With ‘Second Pilot’ AI
Sputnik International
An artificial intelligence (AI) system has been implemented in the Sukhoi Su-57 multirole, single-seat stealth fighter aircraft, a spokesperson of Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport told Sputnik.
The AI system has been designed to support pilots by giving them tips in certain situations, the spokesperson explained, adding that the system also assists the pilot by taking over some of the tasks, such as waypoint navigation.A UAC source told RIA Novosti that the corporation had been planning to introduce a "second pilot" AI system for the Sukhoi Su-57 stealth fighters from the very start of the program.
russia
09:55 GMT 24.05.2025
An artificial intelligence (AI) system has been implemented in the Sukhoi Su-57 multirole, single-seat stealth fighter aircraft, a spokesperson of Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport told Sputnik.
"Russia's United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) has introduced an artificial intelligence (AI) system to support pilots of the Sukhoi Su-57 multirole single-seat stealth fighter. The system will also be offered for export," the spokesperson said.
The AI system has been designed to support pilots by giving them tips in certain situations, the spokesperson explained, adding that the system also assists the pilot by taking over some of the tasks, such as waypoint navigation.
"This will allow the pilot to focus on more important tasks in combat scenarios, such as the use of weapons. The decision to use weapons will be up to the pilot," the Rosoboronexport spokesperson told Sputnik.
A UAC source told RIA Novosti that the corporation had been planning to introduce a "second pilot" AI system for the Sukhoi Su-57 stealth fighters from the very start of the program.
