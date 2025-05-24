https://sputnikglobe.com/20250524/pentagon-tightens-rules-of-media-access-to-avoid-leaks-of-classified-data-1122122459.html

Pentagon Tightens Rules of Media Access to Avoid Leaks of Classified Data

The Pentagon has announced an update to the rules of access of journalists to its territory in order to avoid disclosure of classified information against the background of a scandal when a journalist was added into a messenger chat on strikes in Yemen.

Journalists will no longer be allowed unauthorized and unsupervised entry to the private work area of US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and the Joint Staff without authorization and escort, as well as the Pentagon Athletic Center. Journalists may apply to be escorted into other areas of the premises if necessary, under the updated rules. On March 24, The Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg revealed in an article that he was accidentally added by then-National Security Advisor Mike Waltz to a private chat on the Signal app regarding impending strikes on the Houthis in Yemen. Goldberg noted that the chat included senior officials such as Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance. Administration officials claimed they did not discuss any sensitive information in the chat. Waltz was dismissed earlier in the May.

