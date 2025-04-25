International
US Defense Secretary Hegseth Fears Dismissal Amid Pentagon Leaks Scandal - Report
US Defense Secretary Hegseth Fears Dismissal Amid Pentagon Leaks Scandal - Report
Sputnik International
Trump has been scrutinizing Hegseth’s effectiveness and closely monitoring his media appearances, the Wall Street Journal revealed, citing sources.
The report also notes that Hegseth is increasingly worried about President Donald Trump’s reaction to the ongoing leaks. In fear of possibly having to step down, Hegseth has reportedly been spending hours on the phone seeking support outside the Pentagon, causing delays in his scheduled meetings. In the midst of swirling rumors, he is said to be tightening his circle of trusted aides, dismissing key staff members over unproven allegations related to the leaks. Pentagon officials note that each new leak only amplifies his concerns, adding to the tense atmosphere surrounding his tenure.
US Defense Secretary Hegseth Fears Dismissal Amid Pentagon Leaks Scandal - Report

14:27 GMT 25.04.2025
The report also notes that Hegseth is increasingly worried about President Donald Trump’s reaction to the ongoing leaks.
In fear of possibly having to step down, Hegseth has reportedly been spending hours on the phone seeking support outside the Pentagon, causing delays in his scheduled meetings. In the midst of swirling rumors, he is said to be tightening his circle of trusted aides, dismissing key staff members over unproven allegations related to the leaks.
Pentagon officials note that each new leak only amplifies his concerns, adding to the tense atmosphere surrounding his tenure.
