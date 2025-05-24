https://sputnikglobe.com/20250524/russian-iskander-missiles-hit-ukrainian-ship-carrying-military-cargo-to-odessa-1122123211.html

Russian Iskander Missiles Hit Ukrainian Ship Carrying Military Cargo to Odessa

Sputnik International

The Russian military has launched an Iskander missile strike on a container ship that was delivering over 100 containers with unmanned boats, drones and ammunition to Odessa, which caused secondary detonation and a strong fire at the pier, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

The ship was carrying about 100 containers, loaded mostly with unmanned boats, drones and ammunition, according to the statement.

