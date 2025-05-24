https://sputnikglobe.com/20250524/russian-iskander-missiles-hit-ukrainian-ship-carrying-military-cargo-to-odessa-1122123211.html
Russian Iskander Missiles Hit Ukrainian Ship Carrying Military Cargo to Odessa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian military has launched an Iskander missile strike on a container ship that was delivering over 100 containers with unmanned boats, drones and ammunition to Odessa, which caused secondary detonation and a strong fire at the pier, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"On May 23, Iskander ballistic missile system crews launched a massive missile strike on a container ship that was transporting military equipment to the port of Odessa, as well as on a container warehouse in the port," the statement read.
The ship was carrying about 100 containers, loaded mostly with unmanned boats, drones and ammunition, according to the statement.
"The strike caused secondary detonation of the ammunition and containers unloaded on the pier, as well as a large fire," the ministry said.