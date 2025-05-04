https://sputnikglobe.com/20250504/putin-says-russia-had-no-need-to-use-nuclear-weapons-in-ukraine-military-operation-1121977419.html

Putin Says Russia Had No Need to Use Nuclear Weapons in Ukraine Military Operation

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Russia had no need to use nuclear weapons during its military operation in Ukraine, adding that he hoped that such need would not arise in the future.

“There was no need to use the weapons you just mentioned [nuclear weapons]. And I hope it will not be necessary,” Putin said in an interview with Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin out on Sunday. Russia remains calm during the military operation because there were attempts to provoke Moscow into making mistakes, the president added.

