Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Russia had no need to use nuclear weapons during its military operation in Ukraine, adding that he hoped that such need would not arise in the future.
“There was no need to use the weapons you just mentioned [nuclear weapons]. And I hope it will not be necessary,” Putin said in an interview with Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin out on Sunday. Russia remains calm during the military operation because there were attempts to provoke Moscow into making mistakes, the president added.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Russia had no need to use nuclear weapons during its military operation in Ukraine, adding that he hoped that such need would not arise in the future.
“There was no need to use the weapons you just mentioned [nuclear weapons]. And I hope it will not be necessary,” Putin said in an interview with Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin out on Sunday.
Russia remains calm during the military operation because there were attempts to provoke Moscow into making mistakes, the president added.
“We have enough forces and resources to bring what we started in 2022 to its logical conclusion with the result Russia needs,” Putin said.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Zelensky Rejects Russia's Victory Day Truce Proposal
