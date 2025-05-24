International
Trump: US Military Studies Ukraine Conflict as a Lesson in Modern Warfare
The US military is studying new ways of waging wars using the Ukrainian conflict as a case study, US President Donald Trump said on Saturday.
"Things change rapidly, like the type of warfare. Unfortunately, we are getting to see it with Russia and Ukraine. And we are studying it, and it is a very terrible thing to study. But we are seeing the different forms of warfare. We are seeing drones that are coming down at angles and with speed, and with precision. We have never seen things like it, and we are learning from it," Trump said while delivering a commencement speech at the US Military Academy at West Point. On May 15, Trump vowed to deliver a "bigger, better and stronger" US armed forces thanks to a unprecedented $1 trillion funding package for the Department of Defense adopted in April toward the military's reshaping and upgrading.
"Things change rapidly, like the type of warfare. Unfortunately, we are getting to see it with Russia and Ukraine. And we are studying it, and it is a very terrible thing to study. But we are seeing the different forms of warfare. We are seeing drones that are coming down at angles and with speed, and with precision. We have never seen things like it, and we are learning from it," Trump said while delivering a commencement speech at the US Military Academy at West Point.
On May 15, Trump vowed to deliver a "bigger, better and stronger" US armed forces thanks to a unprecedented $1 trillion funding package for the Department of Defense adopted in April toward the military's reshaping and upgrading.
