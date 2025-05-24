https://sputnikglobe.com/20250524/ukraine-continues-to-hold-34-residents-of-kursk-region-in-sumy---russian-ombudswoman-1122120344.html
Ukraine Continues to Hold 34 Residents of Kursk Region in Sumy - Russian Ombudswoman
Ukraine continues to hold 34 residents of Russia's Kursk Region in the city of Sumy, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said on Friday.
"We will not stop until we do everything possible to return every Russian citizen. We note with pain that 34 people are still being held by the Ukrainian side in Sumy," Moskalkova said on Telegram. Moskalkova also said that she would appeal to the International Committee of the Red Cross and Ukrainian ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets to ask them to visit the detainees and check the conditions of their stay. Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Russia had returned 390 people, namely 270 soldiers and 120 civilians, from Ukrainian captivity, and in turn 270 Ukrainian prisoners of war and 120 civilians were transferred to Kiev.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine continues to hold 34 residents of Russia's Kursk Region in the city of Sumy, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said on Friday.
"We will not stop until we do everything possible to return every Russian citizen. We note with pain that 34 people are still being held by the Ukrainian side in Sumy," Moskalkova said on Telegram.
Moskalkova also said that she would appeal to the International Committee of the Red Cross and Ukrainian ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets to ask them to visit the detainees and check the conditions of their stay.
"We will surely fight for their speedy return," she added.
Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Russia had returned 390 people, namely 270 soldiers and 120 civilians, from Ukrainian captivity, and in turn 270 Ukrainian prisoners of war and 120 civilians were transferred to Kiev.