Russia Returns 270 Prisoners and 120 Civilians in Swap With Ukraine - Defense Ministry

Russia Returns 270 Prisoners and 120 Civilians in Swap With Ukraine - Defense Ministry

At the May 16 Istanbul talks Russia and Ukraine agreed to exchange 1,000 prisoners each, with a possible ceasefire agreement also on the table. 23.05.2025, Sputnik International

The Russian Federation has returned 270 military personnel and 120 civilians from Ukrainian captivity, including peaceful residents of the Kursk region captured by Ukrainian forces. In exchange, 270 Ukrainian prisoners of war and 120 civilians were handed over, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.A large-scale prisoners swap initiated by Russia is planned to continue in the coming days, the ministry said."Currently, Russian military personnel and civilians are in the territory of the Republic of Belarus, where they are receiving the necessary psychological and medical assistance. All Russian military personnel and civilians will be transported to Russia for treatment and rehabilitation in medical institutions," the ministry said.Earlier, Russia and Ukraine agreed at the Istanbul talks on a prisoner exchange involving 1,000 people on each side. The meeting took place on May 16 in Istanbul at the initiative of President Vladimir Putin. By proposing this, the head of state did not rule out that during the discussions, the parties might reach an agreement on a ceasefire.

