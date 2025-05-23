International
Russia Returns 270 Prisoners and 120 Civilians in Swap With Ukraine - Defense Ministry
Russia Returns 270 Prisoners and 120 Civilians in Swap With Ukraine - Defense Ministry
At the May 16 Istanbul talks Russia and Ukraine agreed to exchange 1,000 prisoners each, with a possible ceasefire agreement also on the table.
The Russian Federation has returned 270 military personnel and 120 civilians from Ukrainian captivity, including peaceful residents of the Kursk region captured by Ukrainian forces. In exchange, 270 Ukrainian prisoners of war and 120 civilians were handed over, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.A large-scale prisoners swap initiated by Russia is planned to continue in the coming days, the ministry said."Currently, Russian military personnel and civilians are in the territory of the Republic of Belarus, where they are receiving the necessary psychological and medical assistance. All Russian military personnel and civilians will be transported to Russia for treatment and rehabilitation in medical institutions," the ministry said.Earlier, Russia and Ukraine agreed at the Istanbul talks on a prisoner exchange involving 1,000 people on each side. The meeting took place on May 16 in Istanbul at the initiative of President Vladimir Putin. By proposing this, the head of state did not rule out that during the discussions, the parties might reach an agreement on a ceasefire.
Russia Returns 270 Prisoners and 120 Civilians in Swap With Ukraine - Defense Ministry

13:30 GMT 23.05.2025
At the May 16 Istanbul talks Russia and Ukraine agreed to exchange 1,000 prisoners each, with a possible ceasefire agreement also on the table.
The Russian Federation has returned 270 military personnel and 120 civilians from Ukrainian captivity, including peaceful residents of the Kursk region captured by Ukrainian forces. In exchange, 270 Ukrainian prisoners of war and 120 civilians were handed over, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.
"On May 23, in accordance with the Russian-Ukrainian agreements reached on May 16 in Istanbul, 270 Russian servicemen and 120 civilians, including peaceful residents of the Kursk region captured by Ukrainian forces, were returned from territory controlled by the Kiev regime. In exchange, 270 Ukrainian prisoners of war and 120 civilians were handed over," the statement said.
A large-scale prisoners swap initiated by Russia is planned to continue in the coming days, the ministry said.
"Currently, Russian military personnel and civilians are in the territory of the Republic of Belarus, where they are receiving the necessary psychological and medical assistance. All Russian military personnel and civilians will be transported to Russia for treatment and rehabilitation in medical institutions," the ministry said.
Earlier, Russia and Ukraine agreed at the Istanbul talks on a prisoner exchange involving 1,000 people on each side. The meeting took place on May 16 in Istanbul at the initiative of President Vladimir Putin. By proposing this, the head of state did not rule out that during the discussions, the parties might reach an agreement on a ceasefire.
