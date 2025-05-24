International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250524/ukraine-struck-kursk-region-on-may-22-by-himars-system---russian-investigative-committee-1122120648.html
Ukraine Struck Kursk Region on May 22 by HIMARS System - Russian Investigative Committee
Ukraine Struck Kursk Region on May 22 by HIMARS System - Russian Investigative Committee
Sputnik International
The Ukrainian armed forces' strike on May 22, on civilian infrastructure in Lgov, Kursk Region, was carried out with the HIMARS system, investigators found fragments of a shell, Russian Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko told Sputnik.
2025-05-24T09:27+0000
2025-05-24T09:27+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
kursk
high mobility artillery rocket system (himars)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/04/1109106593_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3be49a6942169ed2ce0a10b7c29db665.jpg
As a result of the incident, 16 civilians were injured, including two children aged 13 and 16. There was damage to residential houses and civilian infrastructure, as well as to more than 20 civilian vehicles.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250328/himars-attack-on-sudzha-gas-station-reveals-ukraines-continued-assault-on-russian-infrastructure-1121704697.html
kursk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/04/1109106593_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5123f8f74be6c2e91781fb5bf80e75c6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia's special military operation, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict. himars, kursk region
russia's special military operation, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict. himars, kursk region

Ukraine Struck Kursk Region on May 22 by HIMARS System - Russian Investigative Committee

09:27 GMT 24.05.2025
© AP Photo / Aaron FavilaАмериканская M142 (HIMARS) выпустила ракету во время совместных военных учений Филиппин и США "Салакниб", Филиппины
Американская M142 (HIMARS) выпустила ракету во время совместных военных учений Филиппин и США Салакниб, Филиппины - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.05.2025
© AP Photo / Aaron Favila
Subscribe
The Ukrainian armed forces' strike on May 22, on civilian infrastructure in Lgov, Kursk Region, was carried out with the HIMARS system, investigators found fragments of a shell, Russian Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko told Sputnik.
"Ukrainian militants launched a missile attack on civilian infrastructure in the city of Lgov, Kursk region, on May 22, 2025. Having examined the scene and found shell fragments, the Russian military investigators concluded that the shelling was carried out using a HIMARS multiple launch rocket system," Petrenko said.
Ukraine strikes Sudzha gas measuring station with HIMARS - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.03.2025
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine’s HIMARS Attack on Sudzha Gas Station Reveals Continued Assault on Russian Infrastructure
28 March, 11:07 GMT
As a result of the incident, 16 civilians were injured, including two children aged 13 and 16. There was damage to residential houses and civilian infrastructure, as well as to more than 20 civilian vehicles.
"As part of a criminal case concerning an act of terrorism, the representatives of the Ukrainian armed forces involved in this crime are being identified," Petrenko also said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала