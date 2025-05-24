https://sputnikglobe.com/20250524/ukraine-struck-kursk-region-on-may-22-by-himars-system---russian-investigative-committee-1122120648.html
Ukraine Struck Kursk Region on May 22 by HIMARS System - Russian Investigative Committee
The Ukrainian armed forces' strike on May 22, on civilian infrastructure in Lgov, Kursk Region, was carried out with the HIMARS system, investigators found fragments of a shell, Russian Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko told Sputnik.
As a result of the incident, 16 civilians were injured, including two children aged 13 and 16. There was damage to residential houses and civilian infrastructure, as well as to more than 20 civilian vehicles.
"Ukrainian militants launched a missile attack on civilian infrastructure in the city of Lgov, Kursk region, on May 22, 2025. Having examined the scene and found shell fragments, the Russian military investigators concluded that the shelling was carried out using a HIMARS multiple launch rocket system," Petrenko said.
As a result of the incident, 16 civilians were injured, including two children aged 13 and 16. There was damage to residential houses and civilian infrastructure, as well as to more than 20 civilian vehicles.
"As part of a criminal case concerning an act of terrorism, the representatives of the Ukrainian armed forces involved in this crime are being identified," Petrenko also said.