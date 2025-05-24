https://sputnikglobe.com/20250524/ukraine-struck-kursk-region-on-may-22-by-himars-system---russian-investigative-committee-1122120648.html

Ukraine Struck Kursk Region on May 22 by HIMARS System - Russian Investigative Committee

Sputnik International

The Ukrainian armed forces' strike on May 22, on civilian infrastructure in Lgov, Kursk Region, was carried out with the HIMARS system, investigators found fragments of a shell, Russian Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko told Sputnik.

As a result of the incident, 16 civilians were injured, including two children aged 13 and 16. There was damage to residential houses and civilian infrastructure, as well as to more than 20 civilian vehicles.

