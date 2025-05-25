https://sputnikglobe.com/20250525/eus-grand-plan-buy-american-weapons-to-keep-ukraine-armed-1122125762.html

EU’s Grand Plan? Buy American Weapons to Keep Ukraine Armed

The European Union, amid the lack of its own weapons stockpiles, is considering buying more weapons from the United States to send to Ukraine, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

According to the agency, Europe has neither weapons stockpiles nor the ability to produce them in sufficiently large quantities. The proposal, which is finding increasing support, is to buy more American systems and then send these weapons to Ukraine, the publication said, adding that Europe intends to send weapons purchased from the US to Kiev if US President Donald Trump refuses to make direct deliveries to Ukraine. Russia believes that arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the settlement of the conflict and directly involve NATO countries in it. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would be a legitimate target for Russia. The Kremlin stated that the West pumping weapons into Ukraine does not contribute to negotiations and will have a negative effect.

