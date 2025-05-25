https://sputnikglobe.com/20250525/eus-grand-plan-buy-american-weapons-to-keep-ukraine-armed-1122125762.html
EU’s Grand Plan? Buy American Weapons to Keep Ukraine Armed
EU’s Grand Plan? Buy American Weapons to Keep Ukraine Armed
Sputnik International
The European Union, amid the lack of its own weapons stockpiles, is considering buying more weapons from the United States to send to Ukraine, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.
2025-05-25T09:23+0000
2025-05-25T09:23+0000
2025-05-25T09:23+0000
military
donald trump
ukraine
russia
european union (eu)
sergey lavrov
arms
us arms for ukraine
weapons
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/1e/1121711864_0:53:3451:1994_1920x0_80_0_0_6a4c4bd5540904a2217661d326d7095e.jpg
According to the agency, Europe has neither weapons stockpiles nor the ability to produce them in sufficiently large quantities. The proposal, which is finding increasing support, is to buy more American systems and then send these weapons to Ukraine, the publication said, adding that Europe intends to send weapons purchased from the US to Kiev if US President Donald Trump refuses to make direct deliveries to Ukraine. Russia believes that arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the settlement of the conflict and directly involve NATO countries in it. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would be a legitimate target for Russia. The Kremlin stated that the West pumping weapons into Ukraine does not contribute to negotiations and will have a negative effect.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250424/eu-may-reduce-purchases-of-us-weapons-introduce-high-reciprocal-tariffs---reports-1121920798.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/1e/1121711864_361:0:3092:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_056507c4d7e93e9f25473f5906a7c1d3.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
european union, united states to send to ukraine, american weapons
european union, united states to send to ukraine, american weapons
EU’s Grand Plan? Buy American Weapons to Keep Ukraine Armed
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union, amid the lack of its own weapons stockpiles, is considering buying more weapons from the United States to send to Ukraine, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.
According to the agency, Europe has neither weapons stockpiles nor the ability to produce them in sufficiently large quantities.
The proposal, which is finding increasing support, is to buy more American systems and then send these weapons to Ukraine
, the publication said, adding that Europe intends to send weapons purchased from the US to Kiev if US President Donald Trump refuses to make direct deliveries to Ukraine.
Russia believes that arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the settlement of the conflict and directly involve NATO countries in it. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would be a legitimate target for Russia. The Kremlin stated that the West pumping weapons into Ukraine does not contribute to negotiations and will have a negative effect.