International
Russia and Ukraine Complete 1000-for-1000 POW Exchange
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250525/eus-grand-plan-buy-american-weapons-to-keep-ukraine-armed-1122125762.html
EU’s Grand Plan? Buy American Weapons to Keep Ukraine Armed
EU’s Grand Plan? Buy American Weapons to Keep Ukraine Armed
Sputnik International
The European Union, amid the lack of its own weapons stockpiles, is considering buying more weapons from the United States to send to Ukraine, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.
2025-05-25T09:23+0000
2025-05-25T09:23+0000
military
donald trump
ukraine
russia
european union (eu)
sergey lavrov
arms
us arms for ukraine
weapons
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/1e/1121711864_0:53:3451:1994_1920x0_80_0_0_6a4c4bd5540904a2217661d326d7095e.jpg
According to the agency, Europe has neither weapons stockpiles nor the ability to produce them in sufficiently large quantities. The proposal, which is finding increasing support, is to buy more American systems and then send these weapons to Ukraine, the publication said, adding that Europe intends to send weapons purchased from the US to Kiev if US President Donald Trump refuses to make direct deliveries to Ukraine. Russia believes that arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the settlement of the conflict and directly involve NATO countries in it. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would be a legitimate target for Russia. The Kremlin stated that the West pumping weapons into Ukraine does not contribute to negotiations and will have a negative effect.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250424/eu-may-reduce-purchases-of-us-weapons-introduce-high-reciprocal-tariffs---reports-1121920798.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/1e/1121711864_361:0:3092:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_056507c4d7e93e9f25473f5906a7c1d3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
european union, united states to send to ukraine, american weapons
european union, united states to send to ukraine, american weapons

EU’s Grand Plan? Buy American Weapons to Keep Ukraine Armed

09:23 GMT 25.05.2025
© AP Photo / Efrem LukatskyUkrainian servicemen unpack shipment of military aid delivered as part of the United States of America's security assistance to Ukraine, on Feb. 11, 2022.
Ukrainian servicemen unpack shipment of military aid delivered as part of the United States of America's security assistance to Ukraine, on Feb. 11, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.05.2025
© AP Photo / Efrem Lukatsky
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union, amid the lack of its own weapons stockpiles, is considering buying more weapons from the United States to send to Ukraine, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.
According to the agency, Europe has neither weapons stockpiles nor the ability to produce them in sufficiently large quantities.
The proposal, which is finding increasing support, is to buy more American systems and then send these weapons to Ukraine, the publication said, adding that Europe intends to send weapons purchased from the US to Kiev if US President Donald Trump refuses to make direct deliveries to Ukraine.
Russia believes that arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the settlement of the conflict and directly involve NATO countries in it. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would be a legitimate target for Russia. The Kremlin stated that the West pumping weapons into Ukraine does not contribute to negotiations and will have a negative effect.
A member of protocol adjusts the U.S. and EU flags prior to the arrival of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and European Council President Charles Michel during an extraordinary EU foreign ministers meeting at the European Council building in Brussels, Friday, March 4, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.04.2025
World
EU May Reduce Purchases of US Weapons, Introduce High Reciprocal Tariffs - Reports
24 April, 04:32 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала