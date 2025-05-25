https://sputnikglobe.com/20250525/russia-boasts-worlds-third-largest-trade-surplus-in-2024-1122126156.html
Russia Boasts World's Third-Largest Trade Surplus in 2024
Russia became the third-ranked country in the world in terms of trade surplus last year, while China still receives the largest net income from trade, according to Sputnik's analysis of national statistical services.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia became the third-ranked country in the world in terms of trade surplus last year, while China still receives the largest net income from trade, according to Sputnik's analysis of national statistical services.
The agency analyzed trade data from 91 major countries that have already published trade data
for last year. Among them, only 33 countries received a trade surplus of $2.3 trillion, while 58 economies went into the red by $2.8 trillion.
China enjoyed the largest net earnings from trade last year, receiving a trade surplus of $991 billion. Next, as in the previous year, is Germany with net trade income of $258 billion.
Russia rounds out the top three with a trade surplus of $151 billion, moving up four positions from 2023. The top five also includes Ireland, which fell from third to fifth place with a surplus of $98 billion, and the Netherlands, which posted a surplus of $89 billion and moved up three positions.
The top ten countries that earned the most from trade also included Switzerland ($77 billion), Saudi Arabia ($73 billion), Norway ($69 billion), Brazil ($59.5 billion), and Italy ($55 billion).
At the same time, the United States traditionally had the largest trade deficit last year, which grew to $1.3 trillion. The closest "competitor" was the United Kingdom, with its trade deficit more than four times smaller, at "only" $303 billion. India, which took second place last year, dropped one position this year, becoming third with $263 billion. The top five, as last year, also includes France ($111 billion) and Turkey ($82 billion).