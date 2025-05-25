International
Russia and Ukraine Complete 1000-for-1000 POW Exchange
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250525/russian-uk-relations-could-improve-without-ultimatums---ambassador-1122126024.html
Russian-UK Relations Could Improve Without Ultimatums - Ambassador
Russian-UK Relations Could Improve Without Ultimatums - Ambassador
Sputnik International
Relations between Russia and the United Kingdom could improve without ultimatums, Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrei Kelin said in an interview with Sputnik.
2025-05-25T09:27+0000
2025-05-25T09:27+0000
world
russia
ukraine
andrei kelin
vladimir medinsky
united kingdom (uk)
kremlin
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/02/1093518714_0:115:3149:1886_1920x0_80_0_0_1787dcb79e28f224da0c0912a651b709.jpg
"If they [the UK authorities] had learned, as they did before, to speak respectfully and listen to what they are told, I think that our bilateral relations would be better, and the security situation in Europe would change for the better," Kelin said, commenting on London's demands for an unconditional ceasefire amid talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul. British diplomats have forgotten how to talk to their colleagues from other countries without using ultimatums, some ambassadors working in London have noted it, Andrei Kelin said.In early May, Russian President Vladimir Putin offered Ukraine to resume direct talks without preconditions in Istanbul on May 15. The Russian leader did not rule out that the parties could reach a ceasefire agreement during the talks. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia was committed to seriously searching for ways to achieve a long-term peaceful settlement. According to Peskov, the goals of the proposed talks with Ukraine are to eliminate the root causes of the conflict and ensure Russia's interests.The talks between Russia and Ukraine were expected on May 15, but ultimately took place on Friday, May 16, amd lasted almost two hours. Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky, who headed the Russian delegation, announced a large-scale prisoner exchange of 1,000 for 1,000 with Ukraine. Moscow and Kiev also agreed to present their vision of a possible future ceasefire. During the talks, the Ukrainian side requested a meeting of the heads of state, and the Russian side took this into account. Medinsky also stated Russia’s readiness to continue negotiations with Ukraine.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250402/uks-foreign-agent-scheme-is-distraction-action-to-divert-britons-attention-from-economic-troubles-1121733422.html
russia
ukraine
united kingdom (uk)
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/02/1093518714_207:0:2938:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_757dca247870ae76f9b48d9531568f57.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian-uk relations, russian ambassador to the uk andrei kelin, improve without ultimatums
russian-uk relations, russian ambassador to the uk andrei kelin, improve without ultimatums

Russian-UK Relations Could Improve Without Ultimatums - Ambassador

09:27 GMT 25.05.2025
© Sputnik / Alexey Filippov / Go to the mediabankRussian embassy in London, UK
Russian embassy in London, UK - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.05.2025
© Sputnik / Alexey Filippov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
LONDON (Sputnik) - Relations between Russia and the United Kingdom could improve without ultimatums, Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrei Kelin said in an interview with Sputnik.
"If they [the UK authorities] had learned, as they did before, to speak respectfully and listen to what they are told, I think that our bilateral relations would be better, and the security situation in Europe would change for the better," Kelin said, commenting on London's demands for an unconditional ceasefire amid talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul.
British diplomats have forgotten how to talk to their colleagues from other countries without using ultimatums, some ambassadors working in London have noted it, Andrei Kelin said.
"I must say that over the past three years I have heard a lot of ultimatums here, especially in the Foreign Office. It seems that London has forgotten how to talk differently. And I must say that some other ambassadors in London are complaining about this. It is precisely this tone that British diplomacy has taken on," Kelin said, commenting on London's demands for an unconditional ceasefire against the backdrop of Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul.
In early May, Russian President Vladimir Putin offered Ukraine to resume direct talks without preconditions in Istanbul on May 15. The Russian leader did not rule out that the parties could reach a ceasefire agreement during the talks. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia was committed to seriously searching for ways to achieve a long-term peaceful settlement. According to Peskov, the goals of the proposed talks with Ukraine are to eliminate the root causes of the conflict and ensure Russia's interests.
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer attends a press conference at the UK Ambassador's Residence in Paris, after a meeting with European leaders on strengthening support for Ukraine in Paris, Thursday, March 27, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.04.2025
World
UK’s Foreign Agent Scheme is Distraction Action to Divert Britons’ Attention From Economic Troubles
2 April, 17:42 GMT
The talks between Russia and Ukraine were expected on May 15, but ultimately took place on Friday, May 16, amd lasted almost two hours. Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky, who headed the Russian delegation, announced a large-scale prisoner exchange of 1,000 for 1,000 with Ukraine. Moscow and Kiev also agreed to present their vision of a possible future ceasefire. During the talks, the Ukrainian side requested a meeting of the heads of state, and the Russian side took this into account. Medinsky also stated Russia’s readiness to continue negotiations with Ukraine.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала