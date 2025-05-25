https://sputnikglobe.com/20250525/russian-uk-relations-could-improve-without-ultimatums---ambassador-1122126024.html
Russian-UK Relations Could Improve Without Ultimatums - Ambassador
Relations between Russia and the United Kingdom could improve without ultimatums, Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrei Kelin said in an interview with Sputnik.
"If they [the UK authorities] had learned, as they did before, to speak respectfully and listen to what they are told, I think that our bilateral relations would be better, and the security situation in Europe would change for the better," Kelin said, commenting on London's demands for an unconditional ceasefire amid talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul. British diplomats have forgotten how to talk to their colleagues from other countries without using ultimatums, some ambassadors working in London have noted it, Andrei Kelin said.
LONDON (Sputnik) - Relations between Russia and the United Kingdom could improve without ultimatums, Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrei Kelin said in an interview with Sputnik.
"If they [the UK authorities] had learned, as they did before, to speak respectfully and listen to what they are told, I think that our bilateral relations would be better, and the security situation in Europe would change for the better," Kelin said, commenting on London's demands for an unconditional ceasefire amid talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul.
British diplomats
have forgotten how to talk to their colleagues from other countries without using ultimatums, some ambassadors working in London have noted it, Andrei Kelin said.
"I must say that over the past three years I have heard a lot of ultimatums here, especially in the Foreign Office. It seems that London has forgotten how to talk differently. And I must say that some other ambassadors in London are complaining about this. It is precisely this tone that British diplomacy has taken on," Kelin said, commenting on London's demands for an unconditional ceasefire against the backdrop of Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul.
In early May, Russian President Vladimir Putin offered Ukraine to resume direct talks without preconditions in Istanbul on May 15. The Russian leader did not rule out that the parties could reach a ceasefire agreement during the talks. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia was committed to seriously searching for ways to achieve a long-term peaceful settlement. According to Peskov, the goals of the proposed talks with Ukraine are to eliminate the root causes of the conflict and ensure Russia's interests.
The talks between Russia and Ukraine were expected on May 15, but ultimately took place on Friday, May 16, amd lasted almost two hours. Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky, who headed the Russian delegation, announced a large-scale prisoner exchange of 1,000 for 1,000 with Ukraine. Moscow and Kiev also agreed to present their vision of a possible future ceasefire. During the talks, the Ukrainian side requested a meeting of the heads of state, and the Russian side took this into account. Medinsky also stated Russia’s readiness to continue negotiations with Ukraine.