https://sputnikglobe.com/20250525/russian-uk-relations-could-improve-without-ultimatums---ambassador-1122126024.html

Russian-UK Relations Could Improve Without Ultimatums - Ambassador

Russian-UK Relations Could Improve Without Ultimatums - Ambassador

Sputnik International

Relations between Russia and the United Kingdom could improve without ultimatums, Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrei Kelin said in an interview with Sputnik.

2025-05-25T09:27+0000

2025-05-25T09:27+0000

2025-05-25T09:27+0000

world

russia

ukraine

andrei kelin

vladimir medinsky

united kingdom (uk)

kremlin

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/02/1093518714_0:115:3149:1886_1920x0_80_0_0_1787dcb79e28f224da0c0912a651b709.jpg

"If they [the UK authorities] had learned, as they did before, to speak respectfully and listen to what they are told, I think that our bilateral relations would be better, and the security situation in Europe would change for the better," Kelin said, commenting on London's demands for an unconditional ceasefire amid talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul. British diplomats have forgotten how to talk to their colleagues from other countries without using ultimatums, some ambassadors working in London have noted it, Andrei Kelin said.In early May, Russian President Vladimir Putin offered Ukraine to resume direct talks without preconditions in Istanbul on May 15. The Russian leader did not rule out that the parties could reach a ceasefire agreement during the talks. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia was committed to seriously searching for ways to achieve a long-term peaceful settlement. According to Peskov, the goals of the proposed talks with Ukraine are to eliminate the root causes of the conflict and ensure Russia's interests.The talks between Russia and Ukraine were expected on May 15, but ultimately took place on Friday, May 16, amd lasted almost two hours. Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky, who headed the Russian delegation, announced a large-scale prisoner exchange of 1,000 for 1,000 with Ukraine. Moscow and Kiev also agreed to present their vision of a possible future ceasefire. During the talks, the Ukrainian side requested a meeting of the heads of state, and the Russian side took this into account. Medinsky also stated Russia’s readiness to continue negotiations with Ukraine.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250402/uks-foreign-agent-scheme-is-distraction-action-to-divert-britons-attention-from-economic-troubles-1121733422.html

russia

ukraine

united kingdom (uk)

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian-uk relations, russian ambassador to the uk andrei kelin, improve without ultimatums