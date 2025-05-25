https://sputnikglobe.com/20250525/saxon-pm-calls-for-reviving-nord-stream-to-resume-talks-with-russia-1122128297.html
Saxon PM Calls for Reviving Nord Stream to Resume Talks With Russia
Germany should reconsider using the severed Nord Stream pipelines under the Baltic Sea as leverage to restart negotiations with Russia, urged Michael Kretschmer, Minister President of the eastern state of Saxony.
He argued that restarting the pipelines could also help revive Germany’s struggling economy. High energy costs are already pushing manufacturers to mover production abroad. The Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines were ruptured by explosions in September 2022. Germany, Denmark and Sweden suspect sabotage, while Russia called the incident an act of international terrorism.
He argued that restarting the pipelines could also help revive Germany’s struggling economy. High energy costs are already pushing manufacturers to mover production abroad.
“Our situation would improve significantly if we could get around 20% of our gas from Russia,” he said.
The Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines
were ruptured by explosions in September 2022. Germany, Denmark and Sweden suspect sabotage, while Russia called the incident an act of international terrorism.
