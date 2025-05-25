https://sputnikglobe.com/20250525/ukraine-made-military-testing-ground-as-nature-of-warfare-evolves-1122128096.html

Ukraine Made Military Testing Ground as Nature of Warfare Evolves

Ukraine Made Military Testing Ground as Nature of Warfare Evolves

Sputnik International

The nature of modern warfare is seeing major change and Ukraine is being used as a testing ground for next-generation military technologies, argues a Financial Times columnist.

2025-05-25T16:33+0000

2025-05-25T16:33+0000

2025-05-25T16:33+0000

world

ukraine

russia

china

nato

f-35

drones

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1d/1117634254_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_dd395eee8685157b34365499867c1f6b.jpg

While military budgets are ballooning worldwide, most defense spending goes on conventional systems like F-35 fighter jets, warships and submarines.But some analysts are questioning whether that investment strategy makes sense in an era where cheap drones and precision missiles are redefining the battlefield.The lower-cost weapons are in widespread used — from Yemen's Ansar Allah movement to the Ukrainian front lines — signaling a shift toward cheaper, more decentralized forms of warfare.“For better or worse, Ukraine has been a testing ground for this transformation,” argues Rana Foroohar in the Financial Times.The changes will inevitably affect defense contractors, but their ripple effects could be far larger.Foroohar suggests it may reduce global dependence on US arms manufacturers, giving some countries and even non-state forces with greater defense autonomy.In the future, military success may depend less on the size of a country’s defense budget and more on its technological edge.Meanwhile, Russia continues to warn of unprecedented NATO activity near its western borders.The alliance claims the moves are meant to "deter Russian aggression," but Moscow sees them as a growing threat. The Kremlin has repeatedly stated that while Russia wants peace, it will respond to actions that threaten its national interests.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250524/trump-us-military-studies-ukraine-conflict-as-a-lesson-in-modern-warfare-1122124110.html

ukraine

russia

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine, military warfare, modern conflicts, ukrainian conflict, ukrainian crisis, war in ukraine