https://sputnikglobe.com/20250526/slovenian-president-slams-eu-for-cutting-ties-with-russia-1122130592.html
Slovenian President Slams EU for Cutting Ties With Russia
Slovenian President Slams EU for Cutting Ties With Russia
Sputnik International
Slovenian President Natasa Pirc Musar called out the European Union for shutting down communication with Russia, describing it as a mistake while also revealing that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is looking to reconnect with Moscow during an interview with Politico out on Monday.
2025-05-26T09:05+0000
2025-05-26T09:05+0000
2025-05-26T09:05+0000
world
russia
ursula von der leyen
european union (eu)
european commission
hungary
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/1a/1122130434_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4e82ee3aeddb9da8194b99f8fff5b6dd.jpg
"One of the mistakes of [the] European Union was that we stopped communicating with Russia," Musar said. She suggested forming a EU group of "wise men and women" to initiate "silent" diplomacy with Russia towards open talks. Dodging direct engagement with Russia, Hungary and Slovakia makes the EU look politically weak, Musar said. Instead Europe should push to sit at the table with "the United States, Russia, Ukraine," she added. Musar revealed she recently talked with von der Leyen about restarting dialogue with Moscow. Von der Leyen "told me that they are working on that," Musar said. Russia has repeatedly said that it can cope with the sanctions pressure. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the policy of containing and weakening Russia is a long-term strategy of the West and that the sanctions have dealt a serious blow to the global economy.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250523/eu-commission-does-not-offer-farmers-alternative-to-russian-fertilizers---association-1122116238.html
russia
hungary
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/1a/1122130434_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_70885086dbe75a10f1bbefbaaaea49f7.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
cutting ties with russia, slovenian president natasa pirc musar, european commission president ursula von der leyen
cutting ties with russia, slovenian president natasa pirc musar, european commission president ursula von der leyen
Slovenian President Slams EU for Cutting Ties With Russia
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Slovenian President Natasa Pirc Musar called out the European Union for shutting down communication with Russia, describing it as a mistake while also revealing that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is looking to reconnect with Moscow during an interview with Politico out on Monday.
"One of the mistakes of [the] European Union was that we stopped communicating with Russia," Musar said.
She suggested forming a EU group of "wise men and women" to initiate "silent" diplomacy with Russia towards open talks.
Dodging direct engagement with Russia, Hungary and Slovakia makes the EU look politically weak, Musar said. Instead Europe should push to sit at the table with "the United States, Russia, Ukraine," she added.
Musar revealed she recently talked with von der Leyen about restarting dialogue with Moscow. Von der Leyen
"told me that they are working on that," Musar said.
Russia has repeatedly said that it can cope with the sanctions pressure. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the policy of containing and weakening Russia is a long-term strategy of the West and that the sanctions have dealt a serious blow to the global economy.