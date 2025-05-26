https://sputnikglobe.com/20250526/trump-slams-zelensky-i-dont-like-what-he-says-1122129410.html
Trump Slams Zelensky: I Don't Like What He Says
03:16 GMT 26.05.2025 (Updated: 03:55 GMT 26.05.2025)
As Trump wrote on his social network Truth, Zelensky "is doing his Country no favors by talking the way he does."
"Everything out of his mouth causes problems, I don’t like it, and it better stop," Trump said.
Trump said that he considers Russia's actions in Ukraine unreasonable. In his opinion, if Russia's desire to seize all of Ukraine existed, "it will lead to the downfall of Russia."