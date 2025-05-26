https://sputnikglobe.com/20250526/trump-slams-zelensky-i-dont-like-what-he-says-1122129410.html

Trump Slams Zelensky: I Don't Like What He Says

US President Donald Trump said that everything Volodymyr Zelensky said led to problems, he should stop talking like that.

As Trump wrote on his social network Truth, Zelensky "is doing his Country no favors by talking the way he does."Trump said that he considers Russia's actions in Ukraine unreasonable. In his opinion, if Russia's desire to seize all of Ukraine existed, "it will lead to the downfall of Russia."

