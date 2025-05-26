International
Trump Slams Zelensky: I Don't Like What He Says
US President Donald Trump said that everything Volodymyr Zelensky said led to problems, he should stop talking like that.
As Trump wrote on his social network Truth, Zelensky "is doing his Country no favors by talking the way he does."Trump said that he considers Russia's actions in Ukraine unreasonable. In his opinion, if Russia's desire to seize all of Ukraine existed, "it will lead to the downfall of Russia."
As Trump wrote on his social network Truth, Zelensky "is doing his Country no favors by talking the way he does."
"Everything out of his mouth causes problems, I don’t like it, and it better stop," Trump said.
Trump said that he considers Russia's actions in Ukraine unreasonable. In his opinion, if Russia's desire to seize all of Ukraine existed, "it will lead to the downfall of Russia."
