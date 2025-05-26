https://sputnikglobe.com/20250526/uk-france-germany-us-lift-range-restrictions-on-military-supplies-to-ukraine---merz-1122132566.html

UK, France, Germany, US Lift Range Restrictions on Military Supplies to Ukraine - Merz

UK, France, Germany, US Lift Range Restrictions on Military Supplies to Ukraine - Merz

Sputnik International

The United Kingdom, France, the United States and now Germany have lifted range restrictions on military supplies to Ukraine, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said.

2025-05-26T13:14+0000

2025-05-26T13:14+0000

2025-05-26T13:14+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

friedrich merz

dmitry peskov

ukraine

united kingdom (uk)

france

drone

drone warfare

drone strike

missile

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/0f/1120160307_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_33b9d73e5a20702d6922bb369d6da378.jpg

"There are no longer any range restrictions on weapons supplied to Ukraine — not by the British, not by the French, not by us, not by the Americans. This means that Ukraine can now defend itself, including, for example, by striking military positions on Russian territory. Until a certain point, it could not do this," Merz said in an interview with the WDR TV channel.Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Ukrainians are striking Russian social and civilian infrastructure facilities, and that Russia's strikes against military targets in Ukraine are in retaliation.Russian air defense systems have shot down 148 Ukrainian drones over the regions in the past 24 hours, the Russian defense Ministry said on Monday.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250520/putin-reveals-to-trump-ukraine-carried-out-drone-attacks-on-moscow-ahead-of-victory-day-1122097292.html

ukraine

united kingdom (uk)

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

uk, france, germany, us, restrictions on military supplies to ukraine, range restrictions