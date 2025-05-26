International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250526/uk-france-germany-us-lift-range-restrictions-on-military-supplies-to-ukraine---merz-1122132566.html
UK, France, Germany, US Lift Range Restrictions on Military Supplies to Ukraine - Merz
UK, France, Germany, US Lift Range Restrictions on Military Supplies to Ukraine - Merz
Sputnik International
The United Kingdom, France, the United States and now Germany have lifted range restrictions on military supplies to Ukraine, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said.
2025-05-26T13:14+0000
2025-05-26T13:14+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
friedrich merz
dmitry peskov
ukraine
united kingdom (uk)
france
drone
drone warfare
drone strike
missile
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/0f/1120160307_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_33b9d73e5a20702d6922bb369d6da378.jpg
"There are no longer any range restrictions on weapons supplied to Ukraine — not by the British, not by the French, not by us, not by the Americans. This means that Ukraine can now defend itself, including, for example, by striking military positions on Russian territory. Until a certain point, it could not do this," Merz said in an interview with the WDR TV channel.Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Ukrainians are striking Russian social and civilian infrastructure facilities, and that Russia's strikes against military targets in Ukraine are in retaliation.Russian air defense systems have shot down 148 Ukrainian drones over the regions in the past 24 hours, the Russian defense Ministry said on Monday.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250520/putin-reveals-to-trump-ukraine-carried-out-drone-attacks-on-moscow-ahead-of-victory-day-1122097292.html
ukraine
united kingdom (uk)
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/0f/1120160307_279:0:3010:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5f1cf547895c69507d4d7f9fed7ec1ab.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk, france, germany, us, restrictions on military supplies to ukraine, range restrictions
uk, france, germany, us, restrictions on military supplies to ukraine, range restrictions

UK, France, Germany, US Lift Range Restrictions on Military Supplies to Ukraine - Merz

13:14 GMT 26.05.2025
© AP Photo / Lewis JolyThe Storm Shadow cruise missile is on display during the Paris Air Show in Le Bourget, north of Paris, France, on June 19, 2023.
The Storm Shadow cruise missile is on display during the Paris Air Show in Le Bourget, north of Paris, France, on June 19, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.05.2025
© AP Photo / Lewis Joly
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom, France, the United States and now Germany have lifted range restrictions on military supplies to Ukraine, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said.
"There are no longer any range restrictions on weapons supplied to Ukraine — not by the British, not by the French, not by us, not by the Americans. This means that Ukraine can now defend itself, including, for example, by striking military positions on Russian territory. Until a certain point, it could not do this," Merz said in an interview with the WDR TV channel.
Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Ukrainians are striking Russian social and civilian infrastructure facilities, and that Russia's strikes against military targets in Ukraine are in retaliation.
Russian air defense systems have shot down 148 Ukrainian drones over the regions in the past 24 hours, the Russian defense Ministry said on Monday.
A view of the Kremlin with Spasskaya Tower and St. Basil's Cathedral in Moscow, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.05.2025
Russia
Putin Reveals to Trump: Ukraine Carried Out Drone Attacks on Moscow Ahead of Victory Day
20 May, 12:46 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала