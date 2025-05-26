https://sputnikglobe.com/20250526/uk-france-germany-us-lift-range-restrictions-on-military-supplies-to-ukraine---merz-1122132566.html
UK, France, Germany, US Lift Range Restrictions on Military Supplies to Ukraine - Merz
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom, France, the United States and now Germany have lifted range restrictions on military supplies to Ukraine, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said.
"There are no longer any range restrictions on weapons supplied to Ukraine — not by the British, not by the French, not by us, not by the Americans. This means that Ukraine can now defend itself, including, for example, by striking military positions on Russian territory. Until a certain point, it could not do this," Merz said in an interview with the WDR TV channel.
Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Ukrainians are striking Russian social and civilian infrastructure facilities, and that Russia's strikes against military targets in Ukraine are in retaliation.
Russian air defense systems
have shot down 148 Ukrainian drones over the regions in the past 24 hours, the Russian defense Ministry said on Monday.