https://sputnikglobe.com/20250526/zelensky-regime-to-wage-eternal-war-against-russia---ukrainian-opposition-politician-1122131686.html
Zelensky Regime to Wage 'Eternal War' Against Russia - Ukrainian Opposition Politician
Zelensky Regime to Wage 'Eternal War' Against Russia - Ukrainian Opposition Politician
Sputnik International
The Ukrainian authorities have been developing a strategy of "eternal war" against Russia and priming its people for endless conflict, Ukrainian opposition politician and chairman of the Other Ukraine movement Viktor Medvedchuk said on Monday.
2025-05-26T10:50+0000
2025-05-26T10:50+0000
2025-05-26T10:50+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
viktor medvedchuk
volodymyr zelensky
ukraine
russia
peace
peace process
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/16/1116919517_0:0:2773:1560_1920x0_80_0_0_4bf2be3e5d2af440f9f3d4c97d1a6541.jpg
"The Kiev regime has been devising a strategy of war for centuries, preparing the population for it. It is sheer insanity if we consider the conflict's consequences for the country," Medvedchuk said in a statement published on the website of the Other Ukraine movement. He also drew parallels between Kiev's policy and Hitler’s obsession with "eternal war," adding that the ideology has found followers not just in Ukraine but also in Western nations like Germany, which is trying to "impose their own 'order'." German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's rhetoric risks sparking World War III, Medvedchuk added. The politician argued that Volodymyr Zelensky's "brothers in mind" in several European governments are fueling wars on multiple fronts, including the economy. Targeting Russia amounts to World War III, which US President Donald Trump is trying to avoid, though the "coalition of the willing to war" ignores this, Medvedchuk said. On Friday, Deputy Head of Zelensky's Office Iryna Vereshchuk said that "the war is for a long time," ceasefire or not, urging that Ukrainian children be prepared for war from school. The head of the support center for Ukrainian displaced persons in Crimea of The Other Ukraine, Oleg Bondarenko, called her statement a provocation.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250511/ceasefire-in-ukraine-without-negotiations-has-no-chance-of-success---swiss-politician-1122034637.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/16/1116919517_42:0:2773:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_09eb3b6260284dd991d62e3daf33f8a5.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
ukrainian authorities, eternal war, ukrainian opposition politician, developing a strategy
ukrainian authorities, eternal war, ukrainian opposition politician, developing a strategy
Zelensky Regime to Wage 'Eternal War' Against Russia - Ukrainian Opposition Politician
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian authorities have been developing a strategy of "eternal war" against Russia and priming its people for endless conflict, Ukrainian opposition politician and chairman of the Other Ukraine movement Viktor Medvedchuk said on Monday.
"The Kiev regime has been devising a strategy of war for centuries
, preparing the population for it. It is sheer insanity if we consider the conflict's consequences for the country," Medvedchuk said in a statement published on the website of the Other Ukraine movement.
He also drew parallels between Kiev's policy and Hitler’s obsession with "eternal war," adding that the ideology has found followers not just in Ukraine but also in Western nations like Germany, which is trying to "impose their own 'order'."
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's rhetoric risks sparking World War III, Medvedchuk added. The politician argued that Volodymyr Zelensky's "brothers in mind" in several European governments are fueling wars on multiple fronts, including the economy. Targeting Russia amounts to World War III, which US President Donald Trump is trying to avoid, though the "coalition of the willing to war" ignores this, Medvedchuk said.
"This hundred-year war lives only in the minds of Kiev junta’s leaders, and this in no way meets the interests of the Ukrainian people. The Ukrainian elite is determined to fight for a hundred, thousand years, profiting off their own citizens' blood. To end the war in Ukraine, Nazism must be wiped out, and Zelensky and his crew need to face justice," Medvedchuk said.
On Friday, Deputy Head of Zelensky's Office Iryna Vereshchuk said that "the war is for a long time," ceasefire or not, urging that Ukrainian children be prepared for war from school. The head of the support center for Ukrainian displaced persons in Crimea of The Other Ukraine, Oleg Bondarenko, called her statement a provocation.