On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Zelensky Regime to Wage 'Eternal War' Against Russia - Ukrainian Opposition Politician
The Ukrainian authorities have been developing a strategy of "eternal war" against Russia and priming its people for endless conflict, Ukrainian opposition politician and chairman of the Other Ukraine movement Viktor Medvedchuk said on Monday.
"The Kiev regime has been devising a strategy of war for centuries, preparing the population for it. It is sheer insanity if we consider the conflict's consequences for the country," Medvedchuk said in a statement published on the website of the Other Ukraine movement. He also drew parallels between Kiev's policy and Hitler’s obsession with "eternal war," adding that the ideology has found followers not just in Ukraine but also in Western nations like Germany, which is trying to "impose their own 'order'." German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's rhetoric risks sparking World War III, Medvedchuk added. The politician argued that Volodymyr Zelensky's "brothers in mind" in several European governments are fueling wars on multiple fronts, including the economy. Targeting Russia amounts to World War III, which US President Donald Trump is trying to avoid, though the "coalition of the willing to war" ignores this, Medvedchuk said. On Friday, Deputy Head of Zelensky's Office Iryna Vereshchuk said that "the war is for a long time," ceasefire or not, urging that Ukrainian children be prepared for war from school. The head of the support center for Ukrainian displaced persons in Crimea of The Other Ukraine, Oleg Bondarenko, called her statement a provocation.
Zelensky Regime to Wage 'Eternal War' Against Russia - Ukrainian Opposition Politician

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian authorities have been developing a strategy of "eternal war" against Russia and priming its people for endless conflict, Ukrainian opposition politician and chairman of the Other Ukraine movement Viktor Medvedchuk said on Monday.
"The Kiev regime has been devising a strategy of war for centuries, preparing the population for it. It is sheer insanity if we consider the conflict's consequences for the country," Medvedchuk said in a statement published on the website of the Other Ukraine movement.
He also drew parallels between Kiev's policy and Hitler’s obsession with "eternal war," adding that the ideology has found followers not just in Ukraine but also in Western nations like Germany, which is trying to "impose their own 'order'."
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's rhetoric risks sparking World War III, Medvedchuk added. The politician argued that Volodymyr Zelensky's "brothers in mind" in several European governments are fueling wars on multiple fronts, including the economy. Targeting Russia amounts to World War III, which US President Donald Trump is trying to avoid, though the "coalition of the willing to war" ignores this, Medvedchuk said.

"This hundred-year war lives only in the minds of Kiev junta’s leaders, and this in no way meets the interests of the Ukrainian people. The Ukrainian elite is determined to fight for a hundred, thousand years, profiting off their own citizens' blood. To end the war in Ukraine, Nazism must be wiped out, and Zelensky and his crew need to face justice," Medvedchuk said.

Russian servicemen of the 40th Separate Guards Naval Infantry Brigade of the Sever Battlegroup fire a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.05.2025
World
Ceasefire in Ukraine Without Negotiations Has No Chance of Success - Swiss Politician
11 May, 16:03 GMT
On Friday, Deputy Head of Zelensky's Office Iryna Vereshchuk said that "the war is for a long time," ceasefire or not, urging that Ukrainian children be prepared for war from school. The head of the support center for Ukrainian displaced persons in Crimea of The Other Ukraine, Oleg Bondarenko, called her statement a provocation.
