Ukraine Seeks to Reload, Not Negotiate Peace — US Army Vet
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen seen next to a destroyed Ukrainian T-64 tank amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in the village of Russkoye Porechnoye, Kursk region, Russia.
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev/
As Russian President Vladimir Putin proposes renewed direct peace talks with Ukraine—offered without preconditions and suggested to take place in Istanbul on May 15—Sputnik contributors are weighing in on Kiev’s likely response.
Retired US Army Lieutenant Colonel Earl Rasmussen voiced strong skepticism about Ukraine’s willingness to engage in the peace process.
“We’ve had one side—President Putin—open to negotiations all along,” says Rasmussen. “But it’s Ukraine that keeps walking away from the table and violating every ceasefire,” he stresses.
“Putin’s latest offer is a counterstrike—not with missiles, but with diplomacy. But don’t expect Kiev or its NATO patrons to bite. They’re not looking for peace. They’re looking for an opening shot in the next round,” Rasmussen emphasizes.
Putin’s latest talks initiative follows several ceasefire proposals over the past month. According to Moscow, Ukrainian forces not only ignored the proposed truce but launched large-scale attacks on Russian territory. Nevertheless, Russia maintains that it is open to serious negotiations aimed at addressing the root causes of the conflict.
When asked about Volodymyr Zelensky’s potential response, Rasmussen pointed to both internal and external pressure that might prevent any meaningful dialogue.
"[Zelensky] is not going to accept this because he's got pressure from Western backers. Maybe not so much of the US, but definitely from France. Germany and the UK, primarily the UK on that. And he has pressures to continue this conflict from his ultra-nationalists within the Kiev government and military.”
With the conflict grinding on, Rasmussen sees little chance of immediate diplomatic progress.
“I do not picture him accepting a negotiation at all. Maybe I'm wrong. I hope I'm wrong, but I don't think it's going to happen."
He concluded with a direct appeal to American leadership, suggesting the United States could play a decisive role in halting the conflict.
“President Trump needs to get involved. They need the US can end this. They need to cut support to Ukraine. And they need to get the Europeans on board.”
As the world watches to see whether Ukraine will respond to Moscow’s latest proposal, skepticism remains high among some analysts about the willingness—or ability—of Kiev to pursue direct peace talks with no preconditions.