Argentina Urges UK to Resume Talks on Falkland Islands After Chagos Deal
Argentina Urges UK to Resume Talks on Falkland Islands After Chagos Deal
The Argentine Foreign Ministry, against the backdrop of the UK's decision to transfer the Chagos Archipelago to Mauritius, has called on London to resume talks on the sovereignty of the Falkland Islands.
On Thursday, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced the signing of a deal to transfer sovereignty over the Chagos Archipelago, where a UK-US military base is located, to Mauritius. There has been a long-standing dispute between the governments of Argentina and the UK over sovereignty over the Falkland Islands. In 1982, the two countries fought a war that lasted for several weeks and ended in defeat for Buenos Aires. In March 2013, the islands held a referendum and voted 99.8% to remain a UK overseas territory. Argentina has not recognized the voting results.
06:06 GMT 27.05.2025 (Updated: 06:54 GMT 27.05.2025)
The Argentine Foreign Ministry, against the backdrop of the UK's decision to transfer the Chagos Archipelago to Mauritius, has called on London to resume talks regarding the sovereignty of the Falkland Islands.
On Thursday, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced the signing of a deal to transfer sovereignty over the Chagos Archipelago, where a UK-US military base is located, to Mauritius.
"Argentina welcomes the signing of the agreement between the British government and Mauritius regarding the Chagos Archipelago ... Argentina once again calls on the UK to resume talks on the sovereignty of the Malvinas Islands ... Restoring Argentina's full sovereignty over these territories and maritime spaces is a permanent goal of the country's foreign policy," the ministry said in a statement on Monday.
There has been a long-standing dispute between the governments of Argentina and the UK over sovereignty over the Falkland Islands. In 1982, the two countries fought a war that lasted for several weeks and ended in defeat for Buenos Aires. In March 2013, the islands held a referendum and voted 99.8% to remain a UK overseas territory. Argentina has not recognized the voting results.
Chagos Islands: Archipelago at the Center of a Strategic Competition for Control of the Indian Ocean
2 April, 14:29 GMT
Military
Chagos Islands: Archipelago at the Center of a Strategic Competition for Control of the Indian Ocean
2 April, 14:29 GMT
