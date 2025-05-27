https://sputnikglobe.com/20250527/argentina-calls-on-uk-to-resume-talks-on-falkland-islands-after-transfer-of-chagos-1122135475.html

Argentina Urges UK to Resume Talks on Falkland Islands After Chagos Deal

Argentina Urges UK to Resume Talks on Falkland Islands After Chagos Deal

Sputnik International

The Argentine Foreign Ministry, against the backdrop of the UK's decision to transfer the Chagos Archipelago to Mauritius, has called on London to resume talks on the sovereignty of the Falkland Islands.

2025-05-27T06:06+0000

2025-05-27T06:06+0000

2025-05-27T06:54+0000

world

keir starmer

argentina

united kingdom (uk)

london

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/1b/1122135318_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_aa2c94d3a91b7f88ee325f5f374468e3.jpg

On Thursday, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced the signing of a deal to transfer sovereignty over the Chagos Archipelago, where a UK-US military base is located, to Mauritius. There has been a long-standing dispute between the governments of Argentina and the UK over sovereignty over the Falkland Islands. In 1982, the two countries fought a war that lasted for several weeks and ended in defeat for Buenos Aires. In March 2013, the islands held a referendum and voted 99.8% to remain a UK overseas territory. Argentina has not recognized the voting results.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250402/chagos-islands-archipelago-at-the-center-of-a-strategic-competition-for-control-of-the-indian-ocean-1121730579.html

argentina

united kingdom (uk)

london

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

the argentine foreign ministry, against the backdrop of the uk's decision to transfer the chagos archipelago to mauritius, has called on london to resume talks on the sovereignty of the falkland islands.