https://sputnikglobe.com/20250527/calin-georgescu-quits-politics-after-simions-defeat-1122135160.html

Calin Georgescu Quits Politics after Simion's Defeat

Calin Georgescu Quits Politics after Simion's Defeat

Sputnik International

Calin Georgescu was a front-runner in the stolen 2024 presidential election. He was later barred from running again by the Constitutional Court.

2025-05-27T03:59+0000

2025-05-27T03:59+0000

2025-05-27T04:34+0000

world

romania

opposition

presidential election

vote

fraud

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/09/1121131228_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_5ebc930a448e8c20947cc97826d804de.jpg

"The Romanian presidential elections have come to an end. With this in mind, I have decided to end my active participation in the political process, as I believe this stage of the sovereignty movement has come to a close," he said in a video published on social media.Romania's 2025 presidential election took place in May amid a political crisis caused by the annulment of the results of the first round held in 2024, when independent candidate Calin Georgescu won but the vote was overturned due to alleged interference in the election process via social media. The decision sparked protests in the country and accusations that the Romanian government is suppressing the opposition, including from the US administration.Bucharest Mayor Nicusor Dan won the election while his opponent, the leader of the opposition Alliance for the Unification of Romanians (AUR) party, George Simion, admitted his defeat.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250519/romanias-elections-were-a-big-globalist-sham-1122086412.html

romania

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

calin georgescu now, romania opposition leader, calin georgescu retires, where is calin georgescu, calin georgescu career