Calin Georgescu Quits Politics after Simion's Defeat
Calin Georgescu Quits Politics after Simion's Defeat
Calin Georgescu was a front-runner in the stolen 2024 presidential election. He was later barred from running again by the Constitutional Court.
"The Romanian presidential elections have come to an end. With this in mind, I have decided to end my active participation in the political process, as I believe this stage of the sovereignty movement has come to a close," he said in a video published on social media.Romania's 2025 presidential election took place in May amid a political crisis caused by the annulment of the results of the first round held in 2024, when independent candidate Calin Georgescu won but the vote was overturned due to alleged interference in the election process via social media. The decision sparked protests in the country and accusations that the Romanian government is suppressing the opposition, including from the US administration.Bucharest Mayor Nicusor Dan won the election while his opponent, the leader of the opposition Alliance for the Unification of Romanians (AUR) party, George Simion, admitted his defeat.
Calin Georgescu Quits Politics after Simion's Defeat
03:59 GMT 27.05.2025 (Updated: 04:34 GMT 27.05.2025)
