Romania's Elections Were a Big Globalist Sham
14:45 GMT 19.05.2025 (Updated: 14:47 GMT 19.05.2025)
© AP Photo / Andreea AlexandruPresidential candidate Nicusor Dan speaks to media after polls closed for the second round of the country's presidential election redo in Bucharest, Romania, Sunday, May 18, 2025.
© AP Photo / Andreea Alexandru
The results don't make sense arithmetically and foreign interference has been confirmed. The country has officially completed its slide into EU protectorate status. Prolific Balkans expert Dr. George Szamuely helps unpack what just happened.
Numbers Don't Add Up
Eurosceptic candidate George Simion won 41% in the May 4 first round. EU favorite Nicușor Dan got 21%. In round two, Simion took 46.4%, while Dan got 53.6% - a 155% boost.
To do so, Dan needed the backing of 87% of the voters who backed neither him or Simion in the first round.
Neither of the other major first round candidates (Crin Antonescu, 20%, Victor Ponta, 13%) threw their weight behind Dan in the second round. Where did his 30%+ surge in support come from? Unclear.
Fraud in Broad Daylight
Simion has alleged that 1.7 million dead people were on voter rolls, and urged voters to check if any deceased relatives or friends voted via a dedicated WhatsApp contact line.
Diaspora voters cast 1.64 million ballots in the second round of the vote, 660,000 more than round one (which Simion handily won, 61% to Dan’s 25.4%). Simion has alleged some polls were closed or not enough ballots were made available in some areas during the runoff, and manipulation of diaspora voting.
Foreign Meddling Alleged and Confirmed
Specifically, Simion has accused Moldova’s EU lapdog government of “immense fraud” amid reports of Romanian expats voting at 3X the rate they did in round one.
He’s also charged France of meddling using “lots and lots of money and pressure through their ambassador here, and through foreign institutions in order to rob the Romanian people of their votes.”
Telegram CEO Pavel Durov confirmed on Sunday that a request had been made by France to “silence conservative voices” in Romania ahead of the election.
EU Despises Democracy
"This election is a fraud, a giant absolute fraud. Because the proper election was held in December, and that election was canceled because the ‘wrong’ person [Călin Georgescu, ed.] was on the brink of winning,” Dr. George Szamuely told Sputnik.
As for Sunday's vote, the results simply “don’t make any sense” mathematically, the author and Global Policy Institute senior research fellow says.
“Just think of that. [Dan] won 87% of all of the people who didn't vote for either candidate in the first run...That arithmetically just absolutely makes no sense. It defies any logic, defies any experience of polling,” the observer emphasized.
Listing off allegations of foreign meddling, particularly by France and Moldova, Szamuely said the “exuberant, delighted messages” out of Brussels after the vote show its sham nature.
“The EU obviously interfered very, very strongly by essentially threatening Romania with dire consequences if it voted the ‘wrong’ way,” he added.
Brussels' Despotism Exposed
“Democracy is an anathema to the EU, it’s nothing but contempt for the will of the people and particularly for any kind of populist nationalist movements,” Szamuely said, highlighting the bloc’s rush to praise Dan, and overlook glaring violations in Sunday's Romanian elections.
“The EU despises democracy. It only celebrates democracy when it gets the election outcomes it wants. When it doesn’t, it immediately declares that this wasn’t a proper election, this wasn’t a proper democracy, this was a fraud,” the observer said, recalling the recent example of Georgia, where local elites successfully stood up to the EU, and the systematic cancellation and rejection of elections and referendums elsewhere until the “right” results are achieved.