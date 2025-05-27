International
Car Crashes into Crowd of Liverpool FC Fans
Car Crashes into Crowd of Liverpool FC Fans
Sputnik International
Nearly 50 people, including four children, were injured when a car plowed into a crowd celebrating Liverpool FC’s Premier League win.
A 53-year-old driver was arrested on Water Street near the Royal Liver Building.27 people were hospitalized and 20 were treated onsite. Chaos ensued as emergency crews rushed in post-parade.Police say that the incident is not being treated as terrorism and they are not looking for other suspects.Social media footage shows fans trying to attack the driver. Police intervened to stop them from breaching the police vehicle.
Car Crashes into Crowd of Liverpool FC Fans

03:15 GMT 27.05.2025 (Updated: 04:25 GMT 27.05.2025)
Nearly 50 people, including four children, were injured when a car plowed into a crowd celebrating Liverpool FC’s Premier League win.
A 53-year-old driver was arrested on Water Street near the Royal Liver Building.
27 people were hospitalized and 20 were treated onsite. Chaos ensued as emergency crews rushed in post-parade.
Police say that the incident is not being treated as terrorism and they are not looking for other suspects.
Social media footage shows fans trying to attack the driver. Police intervened to stop them from breaching the police vehicle.
