2025 Off to Violent Start, With Multiple Dangerous Incidents Across US

2025 Off to Violent Start, With Multiple Dangerous Incidents Across US

2025-01-02T13:27+0000

Several deadly incidents have rattled the US at the start of the new year.Here’s what’s been happening: New Orleans A Ford pickup truck was intentionally driven into a crowd of New Year's revelers on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, killing at least 15 and injuring dozens. The suspect, identified as 42-year-old US citizen and Army veteran Shamsud-Din Jabbar from Texas, was killed during a firefight with police officers. Investigators revealed an ISIS* flag on the truck's rear bumper, along with weapons and two potential improvised explosive devices in the vehicle. The perpetrator possibly had an accomplice, said the FBI. Las Vegas A Tesla Cybertruck filled with fuel canisters and firework mortars exploded in the valet area of Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas on January 1, killing the driver and injuring several bystanders. The suspect was identified as 37-year-old US Army veteran Matthew Livelsberger. The truck was rented from Turo car rental, the same as the New Orleans pickup, media reported. Authorities are investigating the blast as a potential act of terror, with a top Tesla team also involved, according to CEO Elon Musk. Both attackers served at the same military base, sources told US media. New York At least 10 people were injured after four men fired at a crowd of people standing outside a nightclub in Queens, New York, according to police. Authorities are investigating whether the shooting was gang related.* Terrorist group banned in Russia

