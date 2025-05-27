https://sputnikglobe.com/20250527/fico-calls-merzs-threats-to-impose-eu-sanctions-against-slovakia-unacceptable-1122136659.html

Fico Blasts Merz's EU Sanctions Threats Against Slovakia As 'Unacceptable'

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Tuesday that German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s threats to impose EU sanctions against Slovakia were absolutely "unacceptable."

"What the chancellor has said is unacceptable in modern Europe, unacceptable," Fico told reporters. In Fico's opinion, if someone wants to pursue a policy of a "single mandatory opinion," then this will spell "the end of democracy." "Anyone who believes I will refrain from expressing my opinion is sorely mistaken," Fico stressed. The Slovak prime minister also stated that he is ready for dialogue and willing to meet with Merz if necessary. He further emphasized that Slovakia's policies do not violate the principles of a rule-of-law state in any way.On Monday, Merz said that Germany may consider suspending EU funding to Slovakia if Bratislava continues to diverge from the continental bloc's common policy. Fico has repeatedly been criticized in Brussels for his position towards Russia. His visit to Moscow to participate in the Victory Day celebrations in Russia's capital on May 9 stirred up negative reaction in the European Union.

