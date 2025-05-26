https://sputnikglobe.com/20250526/merz-missile-intimidation-tactics-wont-work-because-america-calls-the-shots-in-germany-1122134360.html
Merz' Missile Intimidation Tactics Won't Work Because America Calls the Shots in Germany
"In short, you shouldn't take the Germans too seriously," veteran German legal scholar and ex-AfD MEP Gunnar Beck told Sputnik, commenting on Chancellor Merz' announcement that Germany, the UK, France and the US are no longer restricting how far Ukraine can strike using its NATO-sourced missiles.
No One to Challenge 'Governor Merz'"Merz as much as previous German chancellors, doesn't really regard himself as a representative of Germany's interests. He doesn't really want to pursue ends which serve Germany's. He regards himself as something like a governor of Germany for the interests of the globalist elite," Beck stressed.He doesn't have opposition against the CDU-CSU-SPD-Green "uniparty," which controls two thirds of parliament and is opposed only by AfD and Linke, nor among the financial and media elite (the latter "owned and effectively managed by the government," apart from Springer Group, "essentially controlled by transatlantic interests").Bottom Line?
16:17 GMT 26.05.2025 (Updated: 16:18 GMT 26.05.2025)
“In short, you shouldn’t take the Germans too seriously,” veteran German legal scholar and ex-AfD MEP Gunnar Beck told Sputnik, commenting on Chancellor Merz’ announcement that Germany, the UK, France and the US are no longer restricting how far Ukraine can strike using its NATO-sourced missiles, potentially including Taurus.
“Germany today only needs to be taken seriously if it acts as a US satellite…We are not an independent nation. We are governed partly by the EU and partly by the US. Did the EU and the US agree?” That’s the real question, according to Beck.
Merz’ threats are meant as an intimidation tactic, the observer says, but Berlin doesn’t “seriously consider that it may be a crucial step in terms of escalating the conflict so that ultimately Germany herself could be involved either in terms of ground troops in Ukraine or even being affected by the war.”
No One to Challenge ‘Governor Merz’
“Merz as much as previous German chancellors, doesn’t really regard himself as a representative of Germany’s interests. He doesn’t really want to pursue ends which serve Germany’s. He regards himself as something like a governor of Germany for the interests of the globalist elite,” Beck stressed.
He doesn’t have opposition against the CDU-CSU-SPD-Green “uniparty,” which controls two thirds of parliament and is opposed only by AfD and Linke, nor among the financial and media elite (the latter “owned and effectively managed by the government,” apart from Springer Group, “essentially controlled by transatlantic interests”).
“Europe is not capable and probably reluctant to take independent action, whatever they may be saying. America still calls the shots in Europe because there’s just such a huge disparity in terms of economic and military power. We have to bear in mind that the EU is in decline. It is, economically speaking…in the worst economic position of all the industrialized countries, including Japan,” Beck summed up.