https://sputnikglobe.com/20250526/merz-missile-intimidation-tactics-wont-work-because-america-calls-the-shots-in-germany-1122134360.html

Merz' Missile Intimidation Tactics Won't Work Because America Calls the Shots in Germany

Merz' Missile Intimidation Tactics Won't Work Because America Calls the Shots in Germany

Sputnik International

“In short, you shouldn’t take the Germans too seriously,” veteran German legal scholar and ex-AfD MEP Gunnar Beck told Sputnik, commenting on Chancellor Merz’ announcement that Germany, the UK, France and the US are no longer restricting how far Ukraine can strike using its NATO-sourced missiles.

2025-05-26T16:17+0000

2025-05-26T16:17+0000

2025-05-26T16:18+0000

analysis

friedrich merz

germany

ukraine

united kingdom (uk)

european union (eu)

nato

alternative fuer deutschland (afd)

europe

missiles

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104432/25/1044322500_0:120:1280:840_1920x0_80_0_0_f4852422b776b652c9f413435c31beac.jpg

Merz’ threats are meant as an intimidation tactic, the observer says, but Berlin doesn’t “seriously consider that it may be a crucial step in terms of escalating the conflict so that ultimately Germany herself could be involved either in terms of ground troops in Ukraine or even being affected by the war.”No One to Challenge ‘Governor Merz’“Merz as much as previous German chancellors, doesn’t really regard himself as a representative of Germany’s interests. He doesn’t really want to pursue ends which serve Germany’s. He regards himself as something like a governor of Germany for the interests of the globalist elite,” Beck stressed.He doesn’t have opposition against the CDU-CSU-SPD-Green “uniparty,” which controls two thirds of parliament and is opposed only by AfD and Linke, nor among the financial and media elite (the latter “owned and effectively managed by the government,” apart from Springer Group, “essentially controlled by transatlantic interests”).Bottom Line?

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250526/wests-long-range-missiles-to-ukraine-all-essentially-the-same--russias-shooting-them-down----1122132773.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250526/zelensky-regime-to-wage-eternal-war-against-russia---ukrainian-opposition-politician-1122131686.html

germany

ukraine

united kingdom (uk)

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

will german threats against russia backfire, is germany independent today