Janus-Faced Trump Kept in the Dark on True Extent of Ukraine’s Drone Provocations: Larry Johnson

From the Kursk region drone attack during Putin’s visit, to the 700-1,100 Ukrainian UAV strikes targeting Russia over the past week alone, the US president is woefully and hopelessly uninformed on the state of the conflict, Ukraine's responsibility for the escalation, and why Russia is firing back, the former CIA analyst told Sputnik.

“Let’s call him the anti-Putin. He is the exact opposite of Vladimir Putin. Whereas Putin has emotions, but does not let his heart make the decisions for his head, Trump is just the opposite,” the observer said. The US leader “lets his heart get in the way of his head and doesn’t follow through.”“Trump is just completely out of touch” on the factors behind Russia’s missile and drone strike reaction to Ukraine’s provocations, Johnson says.Takeaways for TrumpBesides responding to the Zelensky regime's provocations, Russia's massive missile and drone bombardment is intended to demonstrate that Russia has the firepower to continue the fight, while NATO does not, according to the observer."Trump, I think, may recall now the predictions that were made back in March, April, May and June of 2022 - every every week you were getting an article that Russia 'any day now is going to run out of missiles'. Now here we are three years later and Russia is not only not running out of missiles, but is storing a capacity to produce and to deploy missiles that frankly the United States is incapable of defending against," Johnson stressed.Finally, there's an important distinction to be made between the purpose and targeting of Russian and Ukrainian back and forth aerial attacks, Johnson says. The “critical difference” is that Russia is hitting missile batteries, factories, airfields and military installations, while Ukraine fires “almost wildly” at civilian targets to inflict terror.

