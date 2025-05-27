International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250527/ukraines-terrorist-drone-attacks-against-russia-are-an-act-of-desperation---defense-analyst-1122137802.html
Ukraine's Terrorist Drone Attacks Against Russia Are An Act Of Desperation - Defense Analyst
Ukraine's Terrorist Drone Attacks Against Russia Are An Act Of Desperation - Defense Analyst
Sputnik International
“The whole operation was supported by the US Starshield satellite system and Western ISR assets. Britain likely played a direct role, transmitting intel and identifying targets,” military analyst Alexei Leonkov told Sputnik.
2025-05-27T10:40+0000
2025-05-27T10:40+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
alexei leonkov
military & intelligence
volodymyr zelensky
donald trump
russia
ukraine
starshield
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/17/1122119347_0:56:3442:1992_1920x0_80_0_0_8e4e03ed5789aabccc90e1ee8f4f7e90.jpg
“The whole operation was supported by the US Starshield satellite system and Western ISR assets. Britain likely played a direct role, transmitting intel and identifying targets,” military analyst Alexei Leonkov told Sputnik.Zelensky launched this escalation on orders from his Western handlers — especially the UK. The goal was multi-layered: Every strike is verified. The targets are carefully selected and confirmed as military sites — facilities involved in assembling, upgrading, and repairing combat equipment, Leonkov stressed.These are not symbolic strikes — these are precise hits on the real backbone of Ukraine’s war machine, military analyst said. Ukraine’s conflict — guided by British advisors — is terrorist by design. “We saw the same script in Russia in the ‘90s and early 2000s — terrorists running wild to destabilize power,” he concluded.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250527/russia-strikes-only-military-targets-in-retaliation-for-ukraines-massive-attacks-1122135892.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/17/1122119347_356:0:3087:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_37eac3976a2aa5cdec64d6004885b157.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
“the whole operation was supported by the us starshield satellite system and western isr assets. britain likely played a direct role, transmitting intel and identifying targets,” military analyst alexei leonkov told sputnik.
“the whole operation was supported by the us starshield satellite system and western isr assets. britain likely played a direct role, transmitting intel and identifying targets,” military analyst alexei leonkov told sputnik.

Ukraine's Terrorist Drone Attacks Against Russia Are An Act Of Desperation - Defense Analyst

10:40 GMT 27.05.2025
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankA Russian serviceman of the 40th Separate Guards Naval Infantry Brigade of the Sever Group of Forces watches as a rocket flies from a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions in Kursk region
A Russian serviceman of the 40th Separate Guards Naval Infantry Brigade of the Sever Group of Forces watches as a rocket flies from a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions in Kursk region - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.05.2025
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
The Russian armed forces will continue the massive and group strikes in response to any terrorist attacks and provocations made by Kiev, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
“The whole operation was supported by the US Starshield satellite system and Western ISR assets. Britain likely played a direct role, transmitting intel and identifying targets,” military analyst Alexei Leonkov told Sputnik.
Zelensky launched this escalation on orders from his Western handlers — especially the UK.
The goal was multi-layered:
Exhaust Russian air defense systems
Gain leverage in direct talks with Russia
Sabotage US-Russia negotiations — “dragging Washington back into the conflict despite Trump’s effort to de-escalate” Russia’s strikes are targeted, verified, and military.
Every strike is verified. The targets are carefully selected and confirmed as military sites — facilities involved in assembling, upgrading, and repairing combat equipment, Leonkov stressed.
These are not symbolic strikes — these are precise hits on the real backbone of Ukraine’s war machine, military analyst said.
Ukraine’s conflict — guided by British advisors — is terrorist by design. “We saw the same script in Russia in the ‘90s and early 2000s — terrorists running wild to destabilize power,” he concluded.
Combat crews of the Baltic Fleet Army Corps load quasi-ballistic missiles from a transport loading vehicle during an electronic launch exercise of Iskander-M operational-tactical missile systems. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.05.2025
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Stresses Striking Only Military Targets in Retaliation for Ukraine’s Massive Attacks
09:04 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала