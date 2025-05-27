https://sputnikglobe.com/20250527/ukraines-terrorist-drone-attacks-against-russia-are-an-act-of-desperation---defense-analyst-1122137802.html

Ukraine's Terrorist Drone Attacks Against Russia Are An Act Of Desperation - Defense Analyst

Ukraine's Terrorist Drone Attacks Against Russia Are An Act Of Desperation - Defense Analyst

“The whole operation was supported by the US Starshield satellite system and Western ISR assets. Britain likely played a direct role, transmitting intel and identifying targets,” military analyst Alexei Leonkov told Sputnik.

“The whole operation was supported by the US Starshield satellite system and Western ISR assets. Britain likely played a direct role, transmitting intel and identifying targets,” military analyst Alexei Leonkov told Sputnik.Zelensky launched this escalation on orders from his Western handlers — especially the UK. The goal was multi-layered: Every strike is verified. The targets are carefully selected and confirmed as military sites — facilities involved in assembling, upgrading, and repairing combat equipment, Leonkov stressed.These are not symbolic strikes — these are precise hits on the real backbone of Ukraine’s war machine, military analyst said. Ukraine’s conflict — guided by British advisors — is terrorist by design. “We saw the same script in Russia in the ‘90s and early 2000s — terrorists running wild to destabilize power,” he concluded.

