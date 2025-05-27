https://sputnikglobe.com/20250527/russia-strikes-only-military-targets-in-retaliation-for-ukraines-massive-attacks-1122135892.html

Russia Stresses Striking Only Military Targets in Retaliation for Ukraine’s Massive Attacks

Russian troops are striking in response to massive drone attacks in Russia's regions exclusively against military facilities and enterprises of the military-industrial complex of Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"In response to the massive attacks by Ukrainian UAVs in the regions of Russia, the Russian army is striking exclusively at military facilities and enterprises of the military-industrial complex of Ukraine," the ministry said.Kiev with the support of individual European countries takes provocative steps aimed at disrupting the negotiation process on Ukraine, the ministry added.Russian air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 2,331 Ukrainian drones from the evening of May 20 to the morning of May 27, with more than half of them outside the special military operation zone, the Russian Defense Ministry added.Since May 20, Ukraine has increased the number of attacks using Western-made drones and rockets on civilian targets in Russia, the ministry said. May 20A group strike targeted infrastructure at the Ozernoye airfield (Zhitomir region), as well as ammunition, military equipment, and fuel depots in Dnepropetrovsk region.May 21A temporary deployment site and rocket-artillery depot of a Ukrainian mechanized brigade were hit in Sumy region; a base of foreign mercenaries was struck near the settlement of Svyatogorsk (DPR); and the ammunition depot of the “Kharkov” operational-tactical group was targeted in Kharkov region.May 22The Russian Armed Forces launched high-precision strikes on a Ukrainian defense enterprise (Pavlograd Chemical Plant, Dnepropetrovsk region), an aircraft repair facility, military airfield infrastructure, and air defense radar sites in Krivoy Rog and Nikolaev regions. A base of foreign mercenaries was also hit in Kharkov region.An Iskander-M missile system destroyed an AN/MPQ-65 radar, a command vehicle, and two Patriot SAM launchers near the town of Ordzhonikidze (Dnepropetrovsk region).May 23A high-precision ground-launched missile strike hit a military cargo unloading zone and container warehouse at the port of Odessa. Around 100 containers were destroyed, containing components for unmanned boats, UAVs, and munitions.Strikes also targeted drone preparation facilities at the Kislichevataya airfield (Zaporozhye region) and Kanatovo airfield (Kirovograd region), as well as ammunition depots of the “Volchansk” tactical group in Kharkov region.May 24A massive strike using precision-guided weapons and UAVs hit a Ukrainian military-industrial facility producing missile weapons and strike drones, a radio-technical reconnaissance center, and an SBU aviation center in Kiev region.Temporary deployment sites of the "South" special operations center in Chernomorsk (Odessa region) and the 3rd “Azov” Assault Brigade in Izyum (Kharkov region) were also hit.Additionally, a U.S.-made Patriot air defense system was targeted in Kiev region.May 25A large-scale strike using long-range precision weapons and strike UAVs targeted Ukrainian defense industry enterprises producing missile components, electronics, explosives, fuel, and strike drones:Also struck:▪️ Radio and signals intelligence centers in Kiev region▪️ Drone, explosives, and ammunition production sites in Sumy, Nikolaev, Chernigov, Kharkov, and Kiev regions▪️ UAV production and control centers at the Gogolev field airstrip (Kiev region)▪️ Satellite comms and SIGINT centers (Kiev region)▪️ Combat boat parking and unmanned boat assembly workshops (Nikolaev region)▪️ Airfield infrastructure at Shkolny (Odessa region) and Vishnevoye field airstrip (Kharkov region)May 26A massive strike using long-range precision weapons and strike UAVs destroyed infrastructure at the Starokonstantinov airfield (Khmelnitsky region), ammunition depots of two heavy mechanized brigades in Kharkov region and the DPR, an S-300 command post, and a temporary base of Ukrainian special operations forces in Odessa region.Russian forces hit the Pavlograd chemical plant, an aircraft repair shop, military airfields, and air defense radars in the Krivoy Rog and Nikolayev regions on May 22, the ministry added.

