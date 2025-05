https://sputnikglobe.com/20250527/us-military-vet-exposes-ukraine-hard-truths-russia-shows-restraint-unlike-america-would-1122141141.html

US Military Vet Exposes Ukraine Hard Truths: ‘Russia Shows Restraint, Unlike America Would’

US Military Vet Exposes Ukraine Hard Truths: 'Russia Shows Restraint, Unlike America Would'

Check out hard-hitting insights to Sputnik from Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski, retired US Air Force officer and former Pentagon analyst.

By US/EU standards, Russia's strikes are remarkably precise —minimal civilian casualties despite large number of drones and missiles fired, Kwiatkowski says.Putin's response is measured, proportional, and unemotional—unlike Lincoln's scorched-earth Civil War tactics, for example.Ukraine's air defenses are gone. NATO is tapped out. Zelensky is now sacrificing his entire nation to avoid political (or literal) death.Trump just cleaned house in his security team. He needs advisors like Col. Douglas Macgregor to end this madness, Kwiatkowski believes.

