https://sputnikglobe.com/20250528/deep-state-feeds-trump-pro-ukraine-lies-1122148078.html
Deep State Feeds Trump Pro-Ukraine Lies?
Deep State Feeds Trump Pro-Ukraine Lies?
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump isn’t getting the full scope of intelligence briefings, Michael Maloof, former senior security policy analyst in the Office of the Secretary of Defense, tells Sputnik.
2025-05-28T14:51+0000
2025-05-28T14:51+0000
2025-05-28T14:51+0000
analysis
military & intelligence
michael maloof
donald trump
ukraine
russia
germany
us
opinion
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/1c/1122147913_83:0:1571:837_1920x0_80_0_0_2b16b838f3fe2d67cdc8ad3f340e9119.jpg
"I think that's purposeful, particularly since the deep state has many supporters of Ukraine," Maloof notes. "They're only giving him one side." Neocons and top officials in the State and Defense Departments are actively blocking any path to negotiation, according to Maloof. Meanwhile, Western media is shielding the public from the full picture of Russia’s actions in Ukraine — failing to report that Russia's missile strikes were retaliation for earlier Ukrainian drone swarm attacks. Maloof also warns that US allies are ignoring Trump’s diplomacy push: Germany is now proposing to build missile factories in Ukraine to produce Taurus missile systems.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250528/kremlin-aide-trump-not-properly-informed-on-russia-ukraine-conflict-1122144740.html
ukraine
russia
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/1c/1122147913_269:0:1385:837_1920x0_80_0_0_7db60d9da8c0f4327088fb2b5f917d9c.jpg
Michael Maloof, former senior security policy analyst at the Pentagon
Sputnik International
Michael Maloof, former senior security policy analyst at the Pentagon
2025-05-28T14:51+0000
true
PT3M13S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
donald trump, ukraine war, deep state feeds trump pro-ukraine lies, trump gets one-sided information on ukraine, vladimir putin, germany, taurus missiles
donald trump, ukraine war, deep state feeds trump pro-ukraine lies, trump gets one-sided information on ukraine, vladimir putin, germany, taurus missiles
Deep State Feeds Trump Pro-Ukraine Lies?
US President Donald Trump isn’t getting the full scope of intelligence briefings, Michael Maloof, former senior security policy analyst in the Office of the Secretary of Defense, tells Sputnik.
"I think that's purposeful, particularly since the deep state has many supporters of Ukraine," Maloof notes. "They're only giving him one side."
Neocons and top officials in the State and Defense Departments are actively blocking any path to negotiation, according to Maloof.
"Trump may want to have negotiations, but they're doing everything behind the scenes to undermine him. He's basically being undermined by his own people," he says.
Meanwhile, Western media is shielding the public from the full picture of Russia’s actions in Ukraine — failing to report that Russia's missile strikes were retaliation for earlier Ukrainian drone swarm attacks.
Maloof also warns that US allies are ignoring Trump’s diplomacy push: Germany is now proposing to build missile factories in Ukraine to produce Taurus missile systems.