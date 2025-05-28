https://sputnikglobe.com/20250528/deep-state-feeds-trump-pro-ukraine-lies-1122148078.html

Deep State Feeds Trump Pro-Ukraine Lies?

Deep State Feeds Trump Pro-Ukraine Lies?

US President Donald Trump isn’t getting the full scope of intelligence briefings, Michael Maloof, former senior security policy analyst in the Office of the Secretary of Defense, tells Sputnik.

"I think that's purposeful, particularly since the deep state has many supporters of Ukraine," Maloof notes. "They're only giving him one side." Neocons and top officials in the State and Defense Departments are actively blocking any path to negotiation, according to Maloof. Meanwhile, Western media is shielding the public from the full picture of Russia’s actions in Ukraine — failing to report that Russia's missile strikes were retaliation for earlier Ukrainian drone swarm attacks. Maloof also warns that US allies are ignoring Trump’s diplomacy push: Germany is now proposing to build missile factories in Ukraine to produce Taurus missile systems.

