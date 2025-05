US President Donald Trump makes many statements, and Moscow monitors them, but comes to conclusion that he is not sufficiently informed about what is really happening in context of Ukrainian-Russian confrontation, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Wednesday.

Trump Not Properly Informed on Russia-Ukraine Conflict - Kremlin Aide

© AP Photo / Alex Brandon US President Donald Trump on April 24, 2025, in Washington. © AP Photo / Alex Brandon

US President Donald Trump makes many statements, and Moscow keeps track of them, yet it has come to the conclusion that he is not sufficiently aware of what is really happening in context of the Ukrainian-Russian conflict, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Wednesday.