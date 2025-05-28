https://sputnikglobe.com/20250528/germanys-ukrainian-escalation-signals-berlins-slide-toward-wwi-and-wwii-style-ruin-lavrov-1122148614.html

Germany's Ukrainian Escalation Signals Berlin's Slide Toward WWI and WWII-Style Ruin: Lavrov

Germany's Ukrainian Escalation Signals Berlin's Slide Toward WWI and WWII-Style Ruin: Lavrov

“I hope responsible politicians in this country make the right conclusions and stop this madness,” Lavrov urged.As for Trump’s recent hostile rhetoric and claims, they indicate that the US president is “not being fully informed” on the conflict, with information “filtered” to him “by those who want to drag America into more aggressive actions against Russia,” Lavrov said.Earlier, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that the United Kingdom, France, the United States and now Germany had lifted range restrictions on military supplies to Ukraine to allow Kiev strike targets deep in the Russian territory.

berlin’s push to escalate tensions and fuel the ukrainian crisis signal that germany “is being drawn directly into this war,” russia’s foreign minister told journalist pavel zarubin.