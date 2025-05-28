International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250528/afd-lawmaker-destroys-taurus-polls-germans-dont-know-the-consequences-1122146864.html
AfD Lawmaker Destroys Taurus Polls: ‘Germans Don’t Know the Consequences!’
AfD Lawmaker Destroys Taurus Polls: ‘Germans Don’t Know the Consequences!’
Sputnik International
Earlier, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that the United Kingdom, France, the United States and now Germany had lifted range restrictions on military supplies to Ukraine to allow Kiev strike targets deep in the Russian territory.
2025-05-28T13:10+0000
2025-05-28T13:10+0000
world
friedrich merz
germany
ukraine
united kingdom (uk)
alternative fuer deutschland (afd)
long-range missiles
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0b/1117249434_0:125:2394:1472_1920x0_80_0_0_8a08fd9d2e6c8a81c7caf21fc67790d5.jpg
"I'm convinced that these numbers [51% of Germans support supplies of Taurus missiles to Ukraine, while 49% oppose] don’t catch the opinion in Germany,” Steffen Kotre, a Bundestag lawmaker from the AfG party, told Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250527/possible-lifting-of-restrictions-on-supply-of-long-range-arms-to-ukraine-escalation---kremlin-1122139757.html
germany
ukraine
united kingdom (uk)
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0b/1117249434_133:0:2261:1596_1920x0_80_0_0_782b4c6e2b946c6c9c7605fd56bb5c09.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
taurus polls, german chancellor friedrich merz, russian territory, germany had lifted range restrictions
taurus polls, german chancellor friedrich merz, russian territory, germany had lifted range restrictions

AfD Lawmaker Destroys Taurus Polls: ‘Germans Don’t Know the Consequences!’

13:10 GMT 28.05.2025
© AP PhotoA Taurus missile flies during a drill off South Korea's western coast on Sept. 13, 2017.
A Taurus missile flies during a drill off South Korea's western coast on Sept. 13, 2017. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.05.2025
© AP Photo
Subscribe
Earlier, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that the United Kingdom, France, the United States and now Germany had lifted range restrictions on military supplies to Ukraine to allow Kiev strike targets deep in the Russian territory.
"I'm convinced that these numbers [51% of Germans support supplies of Taurus missiles to Ukraine, while 49% oppose] don’t catch the opinion in Germany,” Steffen Kotre, a Bundestag lawmaker from the AfG party, told Sputnik.
"The media in Germany only have one topic - to support Ukraine."
"If we had neutral media, polls would show a minority supporting arms deliveries!"
"Most Germans don’t understand the consequences of sending Taurus missiles [to Ukraine]."
"Even the Bundestag’s scientific service admits: ‘Two years ago, consequences weren’t clear.’"
"If Germans knew the risks, polls would look very different."
Moscow, Kremlin view - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.05.2025
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Kremlin Calls Possible Removal of Restrictions on Long-Range Arms to Ukraine 'Escalation'
Yesterday, 13:37 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала