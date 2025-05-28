https://sputnikglobe.com/20250528/afd-lawmaker-destroys-taurus-polls-germans-dont-know-the-consequences-1122146864.html
AfD Lawmaker Destroys Taurus Polls: ‘Germans Don’t Know the Consequences!’
Earlier, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that the United Kingdom, France, the United States and now Germany had lifted range restrictions on military supplies to Ukraine to allow Kiev strike targets deep in the Russian territory.
"I'm convinced that these numbers [51% of Germans support supplies of Taurus missiles to Ukraine, while 49% oppose] don’t catch the opinion in Germany,” Steffen Kotre, a Bundestag lawmaker from the AfG party, told Sputnik.
"I'm convinced that these numbers [51% of Germans support
supplies of Taurus missiles to Ukraine, while 49% oppose] don’t catch the opinion in Germany,” Steffen Kotre, a Bundestag lawmaker from the AfG party, told Sputnik.
"The media in Germany only have one topic - to support Ukraine."
"If we had neutral media, polls would show a minority supporting arms deliveries!"
"Most Germans don’t understand the consequences of sending Taurus missiles [to Ukraine]."
"Even the Bundestag’s scientific service admits: ‘Two years ago, consequences weren’t clear.’"
"If Germans knew the risks, polls would look very different."