https://sputnikglobe.com/20250528/if-they-strike-with-taurus---russias-next-target-will-be-german-military-facility-1122146019.html
'If They Strike With Taurus - Russia's Next Target Will Be German Military Facility'
'If They Strike With Taurus - Russia's Next Target Will Be German Military Facility'
Sputnik International
Ukraine does NOT have the technical capability to operate Taurus missiles on its own. Without German military specialists on the ground, these missiles are useless.
2025-05-28T12:25+0000
2025-05-28T12:25+0000
2025-05-28T12:48+0000
analysis
taurus cruise missile
russia
ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/0f/1121181277_1:0:3640:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_0c7fd4715e0763b8e82522cc98aa77da.jpg
This means Bundeswehr soldiers would directly participate in combat against Russia, says Igor Korotchenko, military analyst and editor-in-chief of “National Defense”. Regardless of whether Ukraine’s Taurus strikes are intercepted or hit targets, Russia’s task is to “retaliate with 2 Oreshnik complexes — medium-range ballistic missiles carrying 12 hypersonic warheads in total, conventionally armed.” "Such a strike would target the missile production plant in Germany for total destruction.” “If Ukraine continues using Taurus missiles against us, the next German military or industrial facility will be destroyed. We do not want war, we want peace. But under the UN Charter, we will act in self-defense.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250526/merz-missile-intimidation-tactics-wont-work-because-america-calls-the-shots-in-germany-1122134360.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/0f/1121181277_616:0:3345:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_6890196d9f16f0a6ea7264c02d6dd07f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
taurus, ukraine, russia, germany
taurus, ukraine, russia, germany
'If They Strike With Taurus - Russia's Next Target Will Be German Military Facility'
12:25 GMT 28.05.2025 (Updated: 12:48 GMT 28.05.2025)
Ukraine does NOT have the technical capability to operate Taurus missiles on its own. Without German military specialists on the ground, these missiles are useless.
This means Bundeswehr soldiers would directly participate in combat against Russia, says Igor Korotchenko, military analyst and editor-in-chief of “National Defense”.
“Giving Taurus missiles to Ukraine’s terrorist Zelensky regime—and their use against Russia means Germany is officially at war with Russia. For the 3rd time [in history], Germany becomes a world war instigator.”
Regardless of whether Ukraine’s Taurus strikes are intercepted or hit targets, Russia’s task is to “retaliate with 2 Oreshnik complexes — medium-range ballistic missiles carrying 12 hypersonic warheads in total, conventionally armed.”
"Such a strike would target the missile production plant in Germany for total destruction.”
“If Ukraine continues using Taurus missiles against us, the next German military or industrial facility will be destroyed. We do not want war, we want peace. But under the UN Charter, we will act in self-defense.”