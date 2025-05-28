https://sputnikglobe.com/20250528/if-they-strike-with-taurus---russias-next-target-will-be-german-military-facility-1122146019.html

'If They Strike With Taurus - Russia's Next Target Will Be German Military Facility'

'If They Strike With Taurus - Russia's Next Target Will Be German Military Facility'

Sputnik International

Ukraine does NOT have the technical capability to operate Taurus missiles on its own. Without German military specialists on the ground, these missiles are useless.

2025-05-28T12:25+0000

2025-05-28T12:25+0000

2025-05-28T12:48+0000

analysis

taurus cruise missile

russia

ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/0f/1121181277_1:0:3640:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_0c7fd4715e0763b8e82522cc98aa77da.jpg

This means Bundeswehr soldiers would directly participate in combat against Russia, says Igor Korotchenko, military analyst and editor-in-chief of “National Defense”. Regardless of whether Ukraine’s Taurus strikes are intercepted or hit targets, Russia’s task is to “retaliate with 2 Oreshnik complexes — medium-range ballistic missiles carrying 12 hypersonic warheads in total, conventionally armed.” "Such a strike would target the missile production plant in Germany for total destruction.” “If Ukraine continues using Taurus missiles against us, the next German military or industrial facility will be destroyed. We do not want war, we want peace. But under the UN Charter, we will act in self-defense.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250526/merz-missile-intimidation-tactics-wont-work-because-america-calls-the-shots-in-germany-1122134360.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

taurus, ukraine, russia, germany