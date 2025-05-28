https://sputnikglobe.com/20250528/second-round-of-talks-between-russia-ukraine-to-be-held-in-istanbul-on-june-2---lavrov-1122149062.html

Second Round of Talks Between Russia, Ukraine to Be Held in Istanbul on June 2 - Lavrov

Sputnik International

The Russian delegation is ready to provide the necessary clarifications on the memorandum during the second round of renewed direct talks in Istanbul on June 2, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

2025-05-28T16:07+0000

2025-05-28T16:07+0000

2025-05-28T16:15+0000

world

russia

ukraine

istanbul

negotiations

peace negotiations

sergey lavrov

hakan fidan

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/10/1122067402_0:111:3247:1937_1920x0_80_0_0_598cdccab4cb0600d066fbf311e8ed25.jpg

Full statement by Sergey Lavrov on the second round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine:As is known, with the support of the US, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey, conditions were created to resume direct Russia-Ukraine negotiations. The first round since the renewal took place on May 16 this year in Istanbul. According to the agreements reached there, a prisoner exchange was conducted on a "1000 for 1000" basis. It was also agreed in Istanbul that Moscow and Kyiv would prepare documents outlining each side’s position to achieve a sustainable settlement.The Russian side, as agreed, promptly developed the relevant memorandum, which presents our position on all aspects of reliably overcoming the root causes of the crisis. Our delegation, led by Vladimir Medinsky, is ready to present this memorandum to the Ukrainian delegation and provide the necessary explanations during the second round of renewed direct negotiations in Istanbul next Monday, June 2.I would like to once again express gratitude to our Turkish partners for providing the hospitable Turkish venue, as confirmed yesterday during the visit of Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to Moscow.We expect that everyone who is sincerely, and not just in words, interested in the success of the peace process will support holding the new round of Istanbul direct Russia-Ukraine talks.

russia

ukraine

istanbul

2025

News

russian delegation, renewed direct talks, memorandum, second round, russia, ukraine