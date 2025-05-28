International
Ukraine Upset With Cold Reception at NATO Parliamentary Assembly
Ukraine Upset With Cold Reception at NATO Parliamentary Assembly
The Ukrainian delegation was given a cold reception at the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, Deputy Chairman of the Ukrainian Parliamentary Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Yehor Chernev said.
"Ambiguous feelings from the NATO PA session in Dayton, USA, where our delegation is finishing its work. This is the first time I have encountered this in the last three years ... they tried to shift the focus of this session from the current problems of the ongoing war in the center of Europe to the historical events of 30 years ago ... Plus, our delegation had a meeting with the American delegation, which was not as warm as usual," Chernev said on social media on Tuesday.The New York Times reported on Monday, citing European officials and diplomats, that NATO's June summit in The Hague may not feature a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council, interrupting its two-year run in favor of allied unity. It reportedly remains unclear whether Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will be invited to the main opening dinner, although he may attend a parallel NATO defense industry forum.Russia believes that arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the settlement of the conflict and directly involve NATO countries in it. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would be a legitimate target for Russia. The Kremlin stated that the West pumping weapons into Ukraine does not contribute to negotiations and will have a negative effect.
03:36 GMT 28.05.2025
The Ukrainian delegation was given a cold reception at the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, Deputy Chairman of the Ukrainian Parliamentary Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Yehor Chernev said.
"Ambiguous feelings from the NATO PA session in Dayton, USA, where our delegation is finishing its work. This is the first time I have encountered this in the last three years ... they tried to shift the focus of this session from the current problems of the ongoing war in the center of Europe to the historical events of 30 years ago ... Plus, our delegation had a meeting with the American delegation, which was not as warm as usual," Chernev said on social media on Tuesday.
The New York Times reported on Monday, citing European officials and diplomats, that NATO's June summit in The Hague may not feature a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council, interrupting its two-year run in favor of allied unity. It reportedly remains unclear whether Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will be invited to the main opening dinner, although he may attend a parallel NATO defense industry forum.
Russia believes that arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the settlement of the conflict and directly involve NATO countries in it. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would be a legitimate target for Russia. The Kremlin stated that the West pumping weapons into Ukraine does not contribute to negotiations and will have a negative effect.
