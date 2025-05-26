https://sputnikglobe.com/20250526/polish-president-no-trump-at-summit-no-unity-at-nato-1122131814.html

Polish President: No Trump at Summit, No Unity at NATO

Polish President: No Trump at Summit, No Unity at NATO

US President Donald Trump’s absence from the upcoming NATO summit in The Hague would signify a "serious crisis" in the alliance, Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Monday.

"If US President Donald Trump does not attend the NATO summit in The Hague, it will be a serious crisis," Duda said in an interview with Radio Zet, while expressing confidence that Trump would still come to the summit. When asked about Trump’s efforts to restore peace in Ukraine, Duda said that the US leader was acting "very calmly" but claimed that Russia allegedly did not react despite multiple steps by Washington. Duda said that it was difficult to predict exactly what measures Trump would take, but added that he believed that the White House and Pentagon were working on various alternative solutions. The NATO summit will be held from June 24-25 in The Hague. The Dutch Foreign Ministry said in April that about 45 heads of state and government, 45 foreign and defense ministers, as well as about 6,000 members of delegations are expected at the summit. A total of about 8,500 people are expected to attend the event.

