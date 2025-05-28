https://sputnikglobe.com/20250528/us-calls-out-eu-for-playing-favorites-in-polands-nail-biter-presidential-runoff-1122142281.html

US Calls Out EU For Playing Favorites In Poland’s Nail-Biter Presidential Runoff

The US has accused the European Commission of turning a blind eye to what they claim is election meddling that favors liberal candidate Rafal Trzaskowski.

The US has accused the European Commission of turning a blind eye to what they claim is election meddling that favors liberal candidate Rafal Trzaskowski. Brian Mast, top House Foreign Affairs Republican, has fired off a scathing letter to EU chief Ursula von der Leyen, warning of “serious concerns” about threats to Poland’s democracy. The claims: “These actions, occurring under the European Commission’s watch, expose a troubling double-standard in the EU’s approach to Poland’s rule of law, which demands your urgent attention,” the letter states, also requesting a briefing on the matter.

