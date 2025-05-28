International
The US has accused the European Commission of turning a blind eye to what they claim is election meddling that favors liberal candidate Rafal Trzaskowski.
Brian Mast, top House Foreign Affairs Republican, has fired off a scathing letter to EU chief Ursula von der Leyen, warning of "serious concerns" about threats to Poland's democracy. The claims: "These actions, occurring under the European Commission's watch, expose a troubling double-standard in the EU's approach to Poland's rule of law, which demands your urgent attention," the letter states, also requesting a briefing on the matter.
the us has accused the european commission of turning a blind eye to what they claim is election meddling that favors liberal candidate rafal trzaskowski.
the us has accused the european commission of turning a blind eye to what they claim is election meddling that favors liberal candidate rafal trzaskowski.

US Calls Out EU For Playing Favorites In Poland’s Nail-Biter Presidential Runoff

© AP Photo / Czarek Sokolowski
Polish voters hit the polls on June 1 for the election runoff between liberal candidate Rafal Trzaskowski, backed by PM Donald Tusk, and conservative Karol Nawrocki, who has accused "European elites" of contributing to the Ukraine conflict.
The US has accused the European Commission of turning a blind eye to what they claim is election meddling that favors liberal candidate Rafal Trzaskowski.
Brian Mast, top House Foreign Affairs Republican, has fired off a scathing letter to EU chief Ursula von der Leyen, warning of “serious concerns” about threats to Poland’s democracy.
The claims:
A Polish NGO with ties to US Democratic Party megadonor George Soros facilitated a social media campaign featuring $105,000 worth of allegedly illegal political ads promoting Trzaskowski while discrediting his rivals.
Monthslong refusal to comply with court orders to release public funding to the opposition Law and Justice (PiS) party.
“These actions, occurring under the European Commission’s watch, expose a troubling double-standard in the EU’s approach to Poland’s rule of law, which demands your urgent attention,” the letter states, also requesting a briefing on the matter.
