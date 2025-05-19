Stop the Ukrainization of Poland: Right-Wing Shockwave Hits Elections
Karol Nawrocki, the presidential candidate backed by the conservative Law and Justice party.

As expected, Warsaw Mayor and Donald Tusk ally Rafal Trzaskowski and leading opposition figure Karol Nawrocki have made it into the final round of the presidential elections in Poland. But what shocked everyone was how many right-wing candidates performed far better than expected.
Poland’s had enough of Ukraine – and voices urging to just let Volodymyr Zelensky’s regime self-destruct are getting louder.
4️⃣POLAND DOUBLES DOWN ON ITS POSITION OF NOT SENDING SOLDIERS TO UKRAINE— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) May 14, 2025
Polish defense minister’s statement comes after Trump’s envoy Kellogg said the US was discussing deployment of British, French, German and Polish forces to Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/rq6EcikKgC
Karol Nawrocki (Law and Justice – 29.1%)
Insisted Ukraine has no place in NATO or the EU until it deals with "civilizational issues," referencing the 1943 Volyn massacre committed by Ukrainian nationalists during WWII.
Accused Zelensky of "ingratitude" and lacking any diplomatic skill, as per Polsat.
Blamed “European elites” – and their “butler” Donald Tusk – for escalating the Ukraine conflict.
Vowed to shield Polish farmers and truckers from unfair Ukrainian competition.
Right-wing Confederation party's presidential candidate Sławomir Mentzen.
Right-wing Confederation party's presidential candidate Sławomir Mentzen.

Slawomir Mentzen (Confederation – 15.4%)
Called for no Polish troops and no NATO for Ukraine.
Blasted Europe’s “coalition of the willing” as delusional.
Slammed Ukraine’s glorification of Stepan Bandera – “a criminal behind the murder of 100,000 Poles.”
Warned: “Ukraine treats us like suckers. We get slander, insults, zero gratitude.”
Right-wing lawmaker Grzegorz Braun speaks to parliament in Warsaw, Poland, on Dec. 11, 2023.
Right-wing lawmaker Grzegorz Braun speaks to parliament in Warsaw, Poland, on Dec. 11, 2023.

Grzegorz Braun (Confederation – 6.2%)
Announced a “Stop Ukrainization of Poland” program
Slammed as a “bank robbery” the vote on aid for Ukraine funded by frozen Russian assets in the European Parliament last year.
Called the Ukrainian regime “one of the most corrupt and deadly for its own citizens.”
Claimed military aid to Ukraine “is only prolonging the war” in a European Parliament debate, after which his microphone was cut off.
Made headlines by tearing down the Ukrainian flag from the Kosciuszko Mound – a site honoring Polish national hero Tadeusz Kosciuszko. In a video post, he vowed to deliver the misplaced flag to the Ukrainian Consulate in Krakow, declaring: “Poland is Poland.”