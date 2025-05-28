https://sputnikglobe.com/20250528/us-shipped-90k-tons-of-weapons-to-israel-since-october-2023-1122141955.html
US Shipped 90K Tons of Weapons to Israel since October 2023
The United States has delivered over 90,000 tonnes of military supplies to Israel since October 2023, including armored vehicles and ammunition, The Times of Israel newspaper reported, citing the Israel Defense Ministry.
On May 27, the Israeli Defense Ministry marked the landing of the 800th US transport plane in Israel.In addition to the planes, 140 US ships have been involved in delivering armaments and military equipment since the start of the Gaza War.The military equipment delivered to Israel includes "armored vehicles, munitions, ammunition, personal protection gear, and medical equipment," the report added.On March 18, Israel announced the launch of a new offensive in the Gaza Strip as part of Operation Gideon's Chariots, which it claims will finally defeat Hamas. The Gazan health authority estimates that more than 3,900 people have been killed in more than two months.On Tuesday, the Gaza Health Ministry said that the number of people killed in the Gaza conflict since October 7, 2023, had reached 54,056.
03:59 GMT 28.05.2025 (Updated: 04:09 GMT 28.05.2025)
On May 27, the Israeli Defense Ministry marked the landing of the 800th US transport plane in Israel.
In addition to the planes, 140 US ships have been involved in delivering armaments and military equipment since the start of the Gaza War.
The military equipment delivered to Israel includes "armored vehicles, munitions, ammunition, personal protection gear, and medical equipment," the report added.
On March 18, Israel announced the launch of a new offensive in the Gaza Strip as part of Operation Gideon's Chariots, which it claims will finally defeat Hamas. The Gazan health authority estimates that more than 3,900 people have been killed in more than two months.
On Tuesday, the Gaza Health Ministry said that the number of people killed in the Gaza conflict since October 7, 2023, had reached 54,056.