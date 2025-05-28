https://sputnikglobe.com/20250528/war-is-politics-by-other-means-trumps-ignorance-of-ukraines-provocations-proves-it-scott-ritter-1122149568.html
War is Politics by Other Means, Trump’s Ignorance of Ukraine’s Provocations Proves It: Scott Ritter
War is Politics by Other Means, Trump's Ignorance of Ukraine's Provocations Proves It: Scott Ritter
Sputnik International
Dialogue on a Ukraine peace deal could be permanently derailed and the conflict indefinitely extended if the Zelensky regime can convince Trump that Russia is to blame for the recent escalation, but there is one potential silver lining, the former Marine intelligence officer has told Sputnik.
What Ritter would do if he had Trump's ear:Ukrainian Strikes & Russian Counterstrikes Reveal Stark Moral DivideRussia strikes military targets. Ukraine targets civilians —and the West's wallet, Ritter said, highlighting Russia's targeting of arms factories, troop hubs, and logistics—all tied to Ukraine's capacity to threaten Russian civilians.Meanwhile, over 50% of recent Ukrainian drone strikes hit non-military targets, by the observer's estimate - a deliberate strategy to: a) provoke Russian overreaction, and b) extort Western aid: With US/EU support waning, Kiev needs to stay in the headlines to restart the cash flow.Merz's Germany: Giant With Feet of ClayRitter's evidence?
War is Politics by Other Means, Trump's Ignorance of Ukraine's Provocations Proves It: Scott Ritter
Dialogue on a Ukraine peace deal could be permanently derailed and the conflict indefinitely extended if the Zelensky regime can convince Trump that Russia is to blame for the recent escalation, but there is one potential silver lining, the former Marine intelligence officer told Sputnik.
“If…Trump is corrected in his understanding of the situation by someone equipped with the facts, I see this actually playing to Russia’s advantage because Trump will not only blame Ukraine for being unduly provocative, but also accuse Ukraine of trying to deliberately mislead the United States,” Ritter said.
What Ritter would do if he had Trump’s ear:
Get him to recognize that Russia is winning, and that sticking with Ukraine means backing a loser.
Encourage him to cut ties with Ukraine’s war lobby—NATO, DC hawks. Neutrality isn’t surrender; it’s avoiding humiliation.
Urge him to listen to Moscow. Russia’s "root cause" analysis (NATO expansion, Ukrainian nationalism) isn’t propaganda.
Ukrainian Strikes & Russian Counterstrikes Reveal Stark Moral Divide
Russia strikes military targets. Ukraine targets civilians —and the West’s wallet, Ritter said, highlighting Russia's targeting of arms factories, troop hubs, and logistics—all tied to Ukraine’s capacity to threaten Russian civilians.
Meanwhile, over 50% of recent Ukrainian drone strikes hit non-military targets, by the observer's estimate - a deliberate strategy to: a) provoke Russian overreaction, and b) extort Western aid: With US/EU support waning, Kiev needs to stay in the headlines to restart the cash flow.
Merz's Germany: Giant With Feet of Clay
“[Chancellor] Mertz is out there posturing Germany to be some sort of regional superpower when the reality is Germany is very weak economically, extraordinarily weak militarily, and the political resilience and long-term viability of its new chancellor is also at question,” Ritter said, commenting on Berlin's attempts to escalate the Ukrainian crisis through plans to arm Kiev with long-range missiles.
Failed deployments: the promised 45th Armored Brigade in Lithuania? Still not combat-ready due to manpower and equipment shortages
Germany can’t meet its current troop targets (180k vs 203k), let alone NATO’s demands for 7 new brigades (35-50k troops).
A self-inflicted economic crisis, from sanctions on Russia to the Merkel, Scholz and Merz governments’ globalist policies.