War is Politics by Other Means, Trump’s Ignorance of Ukraine’s Provocations Proves It: Scott Ritter

Dialogue on a Ukraine peace deal could be permanently derailed and the conflict indefinitely extended if the Zelensky regime can convince Trump that Russia is to blame for the recent escalation, but there is one potential silver lining, the former Marine intelligence officer has told Sputnik.

What Ritter would do if he had Trump’s ear:Ukrainian Strikes & Russian Counterstrikes Reveal Stark Moral DivideRussia strikes military targets. Ukraine targets civilians —and the West’s wallet, Ritter said, highlighting Russia's targeting of arms factories, troop hubs, and logistics—all tied to Ukraine’s capacity to threaten Russian civilians.Meanwhile, over 50% of recent Ukrainian drone strikes hit non-military targets, by the observer's estimate - a deliberate strategy to: a) provoke Russian overreaction, and b) extort Western aid: With US/EU support waning, Kiev needs to stay in the headlines to restart the cash flow.Merz's Germany: Giant With Feet of ClayRitter’s evidence?

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

