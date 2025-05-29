https://sputnikglobe.com/20250529/elon-musk-steps-down-from-trumps-cabinet-1122151150.html
Elon Musk Steps Down from Trump's Cabinet
Elon Musk Steps Down from Trump's Cabinet
Sputnik International
US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) chief Elon Musk said his planned term as a special government employee is coming to an end and thanked US President Donald Trump for "the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending" in the government.
2025-05-29T03:41+0000
2025-05-29T03:41+0000
2025-05-29T04:30+0000
americas
elon musk
donald trump
spending
federal budget
us government
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/09/1120829933_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_04f2295ea61708994c9279ecabe97555.jpg
"As my scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end, I would like to thank President [Donald Trump] for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending. The DOGE mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government," Musk wrote on X.On May 19, Politico reported, citing its own analysis, that Musk had disappeared from the spotlight, with his name being mentioned less frequently in Trump's and other politicians' publications. Musk later announced plans to devote more time to his companies.The Department of Government Efficiency, created by Trump and led by Musk, is designed to cut wasteful spending and restructure US federal agencies. US House Speaker Mike Johnson earlier said that DOGE had uncovered "shocking" spending made by the US government that had not been authorized by Congress.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250423/pentagon-unveils-over-51bln-in-savings-thanks-to-partnership-with-doge-1121920216.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/09/1120829933_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8385cd9c3ed4c3f40f031c9a1b643d3e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
doge head, elon musk role in us government, musk i trump's team, musk quits trump's admin, elon musk quits doge
doge head, elon musk role in us government, musk i trump's team, musk quits trump's admin, elon musk quits doge
Elon Musk Steps Down from Trump's Cabinet
03:41 GMT 29.05.2025 (Updated: 04:30 GMT 29.05.2025)
US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) chief Elon Musk said his planned term as a special government employee is coming to an end and thanked US President Donald Trump for "the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending" in the government.
"As my scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end, I would like to thank President [Donald Trump] for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending. The DOGE mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government," Musk wrote on X.
On May 19, Politico reported, citing its own analysis, that Musk had disappeared from the spotlight, with his name being mentioned less frequently in Trump's and other politicians' publications. Musk later announced plans to devote more time to his companies.
The Department of Government Efficiency, created by Trump and led by Musk, is designed to cut wasteful spending and restructure US federal agencies. US House Speaker Mike Johnson earlier said that DOGE had uncovered "shocking" spending made by the US government that had not been authorized by Congress.