Elon Musk Steps Down from Trump's Cabinet
US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) chief Elon Musk said his planned term as a special government employee is coming to an end and thanked US President Donald Trump for "the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending" in the government.
"As my scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end, I would like to thank President [Donald Trump] for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending. The DOGE mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government," Musk wrote on X.On May 19, Politico reported, citing its own analysis, that Musk had disappeared from the spotlight, with his name being mentioned less frequently in Trump's and other politicians' publications. Musk later announced plans to devote more time to his companies.The Department of Government Efficiency, created by Trump and led by Musk, is designed to cut wasteful spending and restructure US federal agencies. US House Speaker Mike Johnson earlier said that DOGE had uncovered "shocking" spending made by the US government that had not been authorized by Congress.
Elon Musk Steps Down from Trump's Cabinet

03:41 GMT 29.05.2025 (Updated: 04:30 GMT 29.05.2025)
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonTesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk speaks as Donald Trump listens at a campaign event at the Butler Farm Show, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.
US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) chief Elon Musk said his planned term as a special government employee is coming to an end and thanked US President Donald Trump for "the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending" in the government.
"As my scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end, I would like to thank President [Donald Trump] for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending. The DOGE mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government," Musk wrote on X.
On May 19, Politico reported, citing its own analysis, that Musk had disappeared from the spotlight, with his name being mentioned less frequently in Trump's and other politicians' publications. Musk later announced plans to devote more time to his companies.
The Department of Government Efficiency, created by Trump and led by Musk, is designed to cut wasteful spending and restructure US federal agencies. US House Speaker Mike Johnson earlier said that DOGE had uncovered "shocking" spending made by the US government that had not been authorized by Congress.
