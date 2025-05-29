https://sputnikglobe.com/20250529/elon-musk-steps-down-from-trumps-cabinet-1122151150.html

Elon Musk Steps Down from Trump's Cabinet

Elon Musk Steps Down from Trump's Cabinet

Sputnik International

US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) chief Elon Musk said his planned term as a special government employee is coming to an end and thanked US President Donald Trump for "the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending" in the government.

2025-05-29T03:41+0000

2025-05-29T03:41+0000

2025-05-29T04:30+0000

americas

elon musk

donald trump

spending

federal budget

us government

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/09/1120829933_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_04f2295ea61708994c9279ecabe97555.jpg

"As my scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end, I would like to thank President [Donald Trump] for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending. The DOGE mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government," Musk wrote on X.On May 19, Politico reported, citing its own analysis, that Musk had disappeared from the spotlight, with his name being mentioned less frequently in Trump's and other politicians' publications. Musk later announced plans to devote more time to his companies.The Department of Government Efficiency, created by Trump and led by Musk, is designed to cut wasteful spending and restructure US federal agencies. US House Speaker Mike Johnson earlier said that DOGE had uncovered "shocking" spending made by the US government that had not been authorized by Congress.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250423/pentagon-unveils-over-51bln-in-savings-thanks-to-partnership-with-doge-1121920216.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

doge head, elon musk role in us government, musk i trump's team, musk quits trump's admin, elon musk quits doge