Pentagon Unveils Over $5.1Bln in Savings Thanks to Partnership With DOGE
Cooperation with the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) allowed the Pentagon to save over $5 billion, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Cooperation with the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) allowed the Pentagon to save over $5 billion, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said on Wednesday.
“Through our partnership with the Department of Government Efficiency
, or DOGE, earlier this month, we identified $5.1 billion in savings,” Hegseth said at the US Army War College.
Hegseth pointed out that his agency is ending “massive contracts” of business process consulting and duplicative IT services.
“We are prioritizing what works and cutting what is not,” he added.
Hegseth also pointed out that the Pentagon can use this money to better serve the people and allocate it to mission-critical programs.
Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said in March that the defense agency may save $80 million thanks to DOGE's initial findings.