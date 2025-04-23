International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250423/pentagon-unveils-over-51bln-in-savings-thanks-to-partnership-with-doge-1121920216.html
Pentagon Unveils Over $5.1Bln in Savings Thanks to Partnership With DOGE
Pentagon Unveils Over $5.1Bln in Savings Thanks to Partnership With DOGE
Sputnik International
Cooperation with the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) allowed the Pentagon to save over $5 billion, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said on Wednesday.
2025-04-23T15:28+0000
2025-04-23T15:28+0000
americas
us
peter hegseth
pentagon
contracts
military contracts
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105840/23/1058402311_0:140:3090:1878_1920x0_80_0_0_f5022104733a7b6bdf8d3564add39036.jpg
“Through our partnership with the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, earlier this month, we identified $5.1 billion in savings,” Hegseth said at the US Army War College. Hegseth pointed out that his agency is ending “massive contracts” of business process consulting and duplicative IT services. Hegseth also pointed out that the Pentagon can use this money to better serve the people and allocate it to mission-critical programs. Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said in March that the defense agency may save $80 million thanks to DOGE's initial findings.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250408/globalists-get-slapped-doge-takes-down-wilson-center-1121838383.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105840/23/1058402311_201:0:2890:2017_1920x0_80_0_0_216d1da028aaa768b00e8eb7d7a633b7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us department of government efficiency, pentagon, us secretary of defense pete hegseth
us department of government efficiency, pentagon, us secretary of defense pete hegseth

Pentagon Unveils Over $5.1Bln in Savings Thanks to Partnership With DOGE

15:28 GMT 23.04.2025
© AP PhotoThis is an aerial view of the five-sided Pentagon building, headquarters of the United States Department of Defense, in Arlington, Va., in 1975
This is an aerial view of the five-sided Pentagon building, headquarters of the United States Department of Defense, in Arlington, Va., in 1975 - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.04.2025
© AP Photo
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Cooperation with the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) allowed the Pentagon to save over $5 billion, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said on Wednesday.
“Through our partnership with the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, earlier this month, we identified $5.1 billion in savings,” Hegseth said at the US Army War College.
Hegseth pointed out that his agency is ending “massive contracts” of business process consulting and duplicative IT services.
“We are prioritizing what works and cutting what is not,” he added.
Hegseth also pointed out that the Pentagon can use this money to better serve the people and allocate it to mission-critical programs.
Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs at Princeton University in Princeton, N.J. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.04.2025
World
Globalists Get Slapped: DOGE Takes Down Wilson Center
8 April, 13:05 GMT
Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said in March that the defense agency may save $80 million thanks to DOGE's initial findings.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала