https://sputnikglobe.com/20250529/german-supply-of-taurus-missiles-to-ukraine-may-trigger-world-war-iii-1122151310.html
German Supply of Taurus Missiles to Ukraine May Trigger World War III
German Supply of Taurus Missiles to Ukraine May Trigger World War III
Sputnik International
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's decision to supply Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine may widen the Russia-Ukraine conflict to the whole of Europe and potentially start a new world war, Bolivian geopolitical and security analyst Jose Hugo Moldiz Mercado told Sputnik.
2025-05-29T05:24+0000
2025-05-29T05:24+0000
2025-05-29T05:24+0000
world
friedrich merz
maria zakharova
ukraine
russia
world
foreign ministry
nato
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0b/1117249434_0:125:2394:1472_1920x0_80_0_0_8a08fd9d2e6c8a81c7caf21fc67790d5.jpg
"The German chancellor's authorization for strikes against the Russian territory from Ukraine is an indirect German interference from a military perspective and a direct interference from a political perspective, which is aimed at widening the conflict to span the continent. And that is, obviously, a great risk not only for Europe or Eurasia, but for the entire world, because there is only one step left to a possible World War III," the expert said. Hugo Moldiz said Russia was "defending its territory and the right of nations to self-determination," arguing that many Russian-speaking people in Ukraine wanted to live in Russia again. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that Moscow would regard a strike by German-made Taurus missiles on any Russian facilities as Germany joining in the hostilities on Kiev's side. Russia believes that arms shipments to Ukraine prevent conflict resolution and involve NATO, thus, any arms shipments to Ukraine would be considered a legitimate target.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250528/russia-to-respond-if-germany-takes-part-in-long-range-missiles-launch-in-ukraine---medvedev-1122149259.html
ukraine
russia
world
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0b/1117249434_133:0:2261:1596_1920x0_80_0_0_782b4c6e2b946c6c9c7605fd56bb5c09.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
german chancellor friedrich merz's decision to supply taurus cruise missiles to ukraine may widen the russia-ukraine conflict to the whole of europe and potentially start a new world war, bolivian geopolitical and security analyst jose hugo moldiz mercado told sputnik.
german chancellor friedrich merz's decision to supply taurus cruise missiles to ukraine may widen the russia-ukraine conflict to the whole of europe and potentially start a new world war, bolivian geopolitical and security analyst jose hugo moldiz mercado told sputnik.
German Supply of Taurus Missiles to Ukraine May Trigger World War III
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's decision to supply Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine may widen the Russia-Ukraine conflict to the whole of Europe and potentially start a new world war, Bolivian geopolitical and security analyst Jose Hugo Moldiz Mercado told Sputnik.
"The German chancellor's authorization for strikes against the Russian territory from Ukraine is an indirect German interference from a military perspective and a direct interference from a political perspective, which is aimed at widening the conflict to span the continent. And that is, obviously, a great risk not only for Europe or Eurasia, but for the entire world, because there is only one step left to a possible World War III," the expert said.
Hugo Moldiz said Russia was "defending its territory and the right of nations to self-determination," arguing that many Russian-speaking people in Ukraine wanted to live in Russia again.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that Moscow would regard a strike by German-made Taurus missiles on any Russian facilities as Germany joining in the hostilities on Kiev's side. Russia believes that arms shipments to Ukraine prevent conflict resolution and involve NATO, thus, any arms shipments to Ukraine would be considered a legitimate target.