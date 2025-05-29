https://sputnikglobe.com/20250529/german-supply-of-taurus-missiles-to-ukraine-may-trigger-world-war-iii-1122151310.html

German Supply of Taurus Missiles to Ukraine May Trigger World War III

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's decision to supply Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine may widen the Russia-Ukraine conflict to the whole of Europe and potentially start a new world war, Bolivian geopolitical and security analyst Jose Hugo Moldiz Mercado told Sputnik.

"The German chancellor's authorization for strikes against the Russian territory from Ukraine is an indirect German interference from a military perspective and a direct interference from a political perspective, which is aimed at widening the conflict to span the continent. And that is, obviously, a great risk not only for Europe or Eurasia, but for the entire world, because there is only one step left to a possible World War III," the expert said. Hugo Moldiz said Russia was "defending its territory and the right of nations to self-determination," arguing that many Russian-speaking people in Ukraine wanted to live in Russia again. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that Moscow would regard a strike by German-made Taurus missiles on any Russian facilities as Germany joining in the hostilities on Kiev's side. Russia believes that arms shipments to Ukraine prevent conflict resolution and involve NATO, thus, any arms shipments to Ukraine would be considered a legitimate target.

