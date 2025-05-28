https://sputnikglobe.com/20250528/russia-to-respond-if-germany-takes-part-in-long-range-missiles-launch-in-ukraine---medvedev-1122149259.html

Russia to Respond if Germany Takes Part in Long-Range Missiles Launch in Ukraine - Medvedev

Sputnik International

Germany is already a full-fledged participant in the Ukraine conflict, and if there is information about the participation of German soldiers in the launch of long-range missiles at Russian territory, Moscow can take any decision on retaliatory actions, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday.

"If there is information that German military specialists are taking part in the launch of long-range missiles at Russian territory, any decision on retaliatory actions can be made ... It is within the competence of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief," Medvedev said.Other statements by Medvedev:

