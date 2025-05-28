https://sputnikglobe.com/20250528/russia-to-respond-if-germany-takes-part-in-long-range-missiles-launch-in-ukraine---medvedev-1122149259.html
Russia to Respond if Germany Takes Part in Long-Range Missiles Launch in Ukraine - Medvedev
Russia to Respond if Germany Takes Part in Long-Range Missiles Launch in Ukraine - Medvedev
Sputnik International
Germany is already a full-fledged participant in the Ukraine conflict, and if there is information about the participation of German soldiers in the launch of long-range missiles at Russian territory, Moscow can take any decision on retaliatory actions, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday.
2025-05-28T16:46+0000
2025-05-28T16:46+0000
2025-05-28T16:46+0000
world
russia
germany
dmitry medvedev
friedrich merz
ukraine
russian security council
long-range missiles
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/02/0e/1093023594_117:390:3063:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_c36ee9f57aa41ed93322830b7e7790d6.jpg
"If there is information that German military specialists are taking part in the launch of long-range missiles at Russian territory, any decision on retaliatory actions can be made ... It is within the competence of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief," Medvedev said.Other statements by Medvedev:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250507/long-term-settlement-in-ukraine-requires-more-than-ceasefire---lavrov-1121993049.html
russia
germany
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/02/0e/1093023594_262:0:2991:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_2c5ae46b6d97f831748e42c39faf357a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia to respond if germany, ukraine conflict, long-range missiles at russian territory
russia to respond if germany, ukraine conflict, long-range missiles at russian territory
Russia to Respond if Germany Takes Part in Long-Range Missiles Launch in Ukraine - Medvedev
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Germany is already a full-fledged participant in the Ukraine conflict, and if there is information about the participation of German soldiers in the launch of long-range missiles at Russian territory, Moscow can take any decision on retaliatory actions, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday.
"If there is information that German military specialists are taking part in the launch of long-range missiles at Russian territory
, any decision on retaliatory actions can be made ... It is within the competence of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief," Medvedev said.
Other statements by Medvedev:
This isn’t just about arms deliveries. In essence, it’s full-scale participation in the conflict, not some hybrid involvement.
That means Germany is once again an enemy of Russia, once again taking part in a war — this time driven by the same Nazi ideology it once created. And Merz is simply a loyal heir to his relatives who fought in the Wehrmacht.
If there is confirmed evidence that German military specialists are involved in launching long-range missiles against Russian territory, any response measure could be considered.
Such decisions fall within the authority of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. No one can deny Russia the right to fully defend itself — a point our head of state has emphasized more than once.