https://sputnikglobe.com/20250528/russia-to-respond-if-germany-takes-part-in-long-range-missiles-launch-in-ukraine---medvedev-1122149259.html
Russia to Respond if Germany Takes Part in Long-Range Missiles Launch in Ukraine - Medvedev
Russia to Respond if Germany Takes Part in Long-Range Missiles Launch in Ukraine - Medvedev
Germany is already a full-fledged participant in the Ukraine conflict, and if there is information about the participation of German soldiers in the launch of long-range missiles at Russian territory, Moscow can take any decision on retaliatory actions, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday.
"If there is information that German military specialists are taking part in the launch of long-range missiles at Russian territory, any decision on retaliatory actions can be made ... It is within the competence of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief," Medvedev said.

Other statements by Medvedev:
Russia to Respond if Germany Takes Part in Long-Range Missiles Launch in Ukraine - Medvedev

16:46 GMT 28.05.2025
A general view shows the St. Basil's Cathedral and the Kremlin's Spasskaya Tower on a sunny autumn day, in Moscow, Russia
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Germany is already a full-fledged participant in the Ukraine conflict, and if there is information about the participation of German soldiers in the launch of long-range missiles at Russian territory, Moscow can take any decision on retaliatory actions, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday.
"If there is information that German military specialists are taking part in the launch of long-range missiles at Russian territory, any decision on retaliatory actions can be made ... It is within the competence of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief," Medvedev said.
Other statements by Medvedev:
This isn’t just about arms deliveries. In essence, it’s full-scale participation in the conflict, not some hybrid involvement.
That means Germany is once again an enemy of Russia, once again taking part in a war — this time driven by the same Nazi ideology it once created. And Merz is simply a loyal heir to his relatives who fought in the Wehrmacht.
If there is confirmed evidence that German military specialists are involved in launching long-range missiles against Russian territory, any response measure could be considered.
Such decisions fall within the authority of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. No one can deny Russia the right to fully defend itself — a point our head of state has emphasized more than once.
