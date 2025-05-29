https://sputnikglobe.com/20250529/hamas-israel-agree-to-60-day-truce-in-gaza-strip-reports-1122154465.html

Hamas, Israel Agree to 60-Day Truce in Gaza Strip - Reports

Hamas, Israel Agree to 60-Day Truce in Gaza Strip - Reports

Sputnik International

Palestinian movement Hamas and Israel have agreed to a 60-day truce in the Gaza Strip, the Al Arabiya broadcaster reported on Thursday, citing sources.

2025-05-29T17:25+0000

2025-05-29T17:25+0000

2025-05-29T17:26+0000

world

middle east

israel

gaza strip

hamas

ceasefire

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/1d/1121295413_0:8:3070:1735_1920x0_80_0_0_17227765be6c344e1c181e66061e6082.jpg

Earlier in the day, Hamas said that it had received a new proposal for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip from Witkoff through mediators. Israeli broadcaster Kan reported, citing sources, that Israel agreed with Witkoff's new proposal, but Hamas was not happy with the new plan because it did not include guarantees for a permanent end to the war and a complete withdrawal of the Israeli army from the enclave. US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff was notified that the sides had agreed to a ceasefire, the report said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250529/israel-accepts-new-us-ceasefire-proposal-for-gaza-1122154261.html

israel

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

israel hamas truce, gaza strip ceasefire