https://sputnikglobe.com/20250529/hamas-israel-agree-to-60-day-truce-in-gaza-strip-reports-1122154465.html
Hamas, Israel Agree to 60-Day Truce in Gaza Strip - Reports
Hamas, Israel Agree to 60-Day Truce in Gaza Strip - Reports
Sputnik International
Palestinian movement Hamas and Israel have agreed to a 60-day truce in the Gaza Strip, the Al Arabiya broadcaster reported on Thursday, citing sources.
2025-05-29T17:25+0000
2025-05-29T17:25+0000
2025-05-29T17:26+0000
world
middle east
israel
gaza strip
hamas
ceasefire
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/1d/1121295413_0:8:3070:1735_1920x0_80_0_0_17227765be6c344e1c181e66061e6082.jpg
Earlier in the day, Hamas said that it had received a new proposal for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip from Witkoff through mediators. Israeli broadcaster Kan reported, citing sources, that Israel agreed with Witkoff's new proposal, but Hamas was not happy with the new plan because it did not include guarantees for a permanent end to the war and a complete withdrawal of the Israeli army from the enclave. US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff was notified that the sides had agreed to a ceasefire, the report said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250529/israel-accepts-new-us-ceasefire-proposal-for-gaza-1122154261.html
israel
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/1d/1121295413_79:0:2810:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_56a71321eb607ad94c574fbab72b44fe.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
israel hamas truce, gaza strip ceasefire
israel hamas truce, gaza strip ceasefire
Hamas, Israel Agree to 60-Day Truce in Gaza Strip - Reports
17:25 GMT 29.05.2025 (Updated: 17:26 GMT 29.05.2025)
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Palestinian movement Hamas and Israel have agreed to a 60-day truce in the Gaza Strip, the Al Arabiya broadcaster reported on Thursday, citing sources.
Earlier in the day, Hamas said that it had received a new proposal for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip from Witkoff through mediators. Israeli broadcaster Kan reported, citing sources, that Israel agreed with Witkoff's new proposal, but Hamas was not happy with the new plan because it did not include guarantees for a permanent end to the war and a complete withdrawal of the Israeli army from the enclave.
US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff was notified that the sides had agreed to a ceasefire, the report said.