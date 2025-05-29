International
Hamas, Israel Agree to 60-Day Truce in Gaza Strip - Reports
Palestinian movement Hamas and Israel have agreed to a 60-day truce in the Gaza Strip, the Al Arabiya broadcaster reported on Thursday, citing sources.
Earlier in the day, Hamas said that it had received a new proposal for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip from Witkoff through mediators. Israeli broadcaster Kan reported, citing sources, that Israel agreed with Witkoff's new proposal, but Hamas was not happy with the new plan because it did not include guarantees for a permanent end to the war and a complete withdrawal of the Israeli army from the enclave. US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff was notified that the sides had agreed to a ceasefire, the report said.
29.05.2025
© AP Photo / Moti MilrodIsraeli soldiers walk in Gaza City's Shijaiyah neighborhood on Dec. 8, 2023, as part of an operation to round up hundreds of Palestinians across the northern Gaza Strip and truck some to an undisclosed location.
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Palestinian movement Hamas and Israel have agreed to a 60-day truce in the Gaza Strip, the Al Arabiya broadcaster reported on Thursday, citing sources.
Earlier in the day, Hamas said that it had received a new proposal for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip from Witkoff through mediators. Israeli broadcaster Kan reported, citing sources, that Israel agreed with Witkoff's new proposal, but Hamas was not happy with the new plan because it did not include guarantees for a permanent end to the war and a complete withdrawal of the Israeli army from the enclave.
US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff was notified that the sides had agreed to a ceasefire, the report said.
