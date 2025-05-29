International
Israel Accepts New US Ceasefire Proposal for Gaza - Reports
Israel Accepts New US Ceasefire Proposal for Gaza - Reports
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has agreed to the latest ceasefire proposal put forward by US special envoy Steve Witkoff, according to local media reports.
Having informed the families of the surviving Israeli hostages of this development, Netanyahu claimed that Israel is ready to go ahead with the deal.Hamas, in the meantime, is less enthusiastic about the new US proposal, pointing out that it does not guarantee that this temporary ceasefire would translate into a permanent one.Details of the DealWitkoff's proposal entails a 60-day ceasefire, during which 10 Israeli hostages and the bodies of 18 more hostages will be handed over to the Israeli side.Humanitarian aid shipments to Gaza are expected to resume as soon as Hamas agrees to this ceasefire plan, with the distribution to be handled by the United Nations and the Red Crescent.As soon as the ceasefire begins, negotiations for a permanent truce are expected to kick off.On the 10thday of the ceasefire, Hamas is supposed to provide information on all the Israeli hostages it still holds.Once the ceasefire comes into effect, all of Israel's military actions in the region are to be documented to ensure transparency and international monitoring.The United States, Egypt and Qatar are going to serve as guarantors of this ceasefire deal that may be extended after the first 60-day truce expires.
16:12 GMT 29.05.2025 (Updated: 16:14 GMT 29.05.2025)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has agreed to the latest ceasefire proposal put forward by US special envoy Steve Witkoff, according to local media reports.
Having informed the families of the surviving Israeli hostages of this development, Netanyahu claimed that Israel is ready to go ahead with the deal.
Hamas, in the meantime, is less enthusiastic about the new US proposal, pointing out that it does not guarantee that this temporary ceasefire would translate into a permanent one.

Details of the Deal

Witkoff’s proposal entails a 60-day ceasefire, during which 10 Israeli hostages and the bodies of 18 more hostages will be handed over to the Israeli side.
Humanitarian aid shipments to Gaza are expected to resume as soon as Hamas agrees to this ceasefire plan, with the distribution to be handled by the United Nations and the Red Crescent.
As soon as the ceasefire begins, negotiations for a permanent truce are expected to kick off.
On the 10thday of the ceasefire, Hamas is supposed to provide information on all the Israeli hostages it still holds.
Once the ceasefire comes into effect, all of Israel’s military actions in the region are to be documented to ensure transparency and international monitoring.
The United States, Egypt and Qatar are going to serve as guarantors of this ceasefire deal that may be extended after the first 60-day truce expires.
