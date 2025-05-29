https://sputnikglobe.com/20250529/israel-accepts-new-us-ceasefire-proposal-for-gaza-1122154261.html

Israel Accepts New US Ceasefire Proposal for Gaza - Reports

Israel Accepts New US Ceasefire Proposal for Gaza - Reports

Sputnik International

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has agreed to the latest ceasefire proposal put forward by US special envoy Steve Witkoff, according to local media reports.

2025-05-29T16:12+0000

2025-05-29T16:12+0000

2025-05-29T16:14+0000

world

middle east

benjamin netanyahu

israel

hamas

gaza strip

ceasefire

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/0d/1121421720_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_281cf17b1d900a4d37cfd9384a5d9135.jpg

Having informed the families of the surviving Israeli hostages of this development, Netanyahu claimed that Israel is ready to go ahead with the deal.Hamas, in the meantime, is less enthusiastic about the new US proposal, pointing out that it does not guarantee that this temporary ceasefire would translate into a permanent one.Details of the DealWitkoff’s proposal entails a 60-day ceasefire, during which 10 Israeli hostages and the bodies of 18 more hostages will be handed over to the Israeli side.Humanitarian aid shipments to Gaza are expected to resume as soon as Hamas agrees to this ceasefire plan, with the distribution to be handled by the United Nations and the Red Crescent.As soon as the ceasefire begins, negotiations for a permanent truce are expected to kick off.On the 10thday of the ceasefire, Hamas is supposed to provide information on all the Israeli hostages it still holds.Once the ceasefire comes into effect, all of Israel’s military actions in the region are to be documented to ensure transparency and international monitoring.The United States, Egypt and Qatar are going to serve as guarantors of this ceasefire deal that may be extended after the first 60-day truce expires.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250520/netanyahu-points-fingers-at-uk-france-canada-for-inviting-atrocities-in-gaza--1122093235.html

israel

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

gaza war, gaza ceasefire, israel hamas ceasefire