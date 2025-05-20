International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250520/netanyahu-points-fingers-at-uk-france-canada-for-inviting-atrocities-in-gaza--1122093235.html
Netanyahu Points Fingers at UK, France, Canada for 'Inviting Atrocities' in Gaza
Netanyahu Points Fingers at UK, France, Canada for 'Inviting Atrocities' in Gaza
Sputnik International
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has slammed Western leaders for calling on Israel to halt its Gaza offensive and hinting at recognizing a Palestinian state.
2025-05-20T05:58+0000
2025-05-20T05:58+0000
benjamin netanyahu
israel
united kingdom (uk)
france
canada
gaza strip
military
palestine-israel conflict
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/14/1122093530_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_cdf4eb5d40dbc94601209092995cafd5.jpg
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has slammed Western leaders for calling on Israel to halt its Gaza offensive and hinting at recognizing a Palestinian state. “The leaders in London, Ottawa and Paris are offering a huge prize for the genocidal attack on Israel on October 7 while inviting more such atrocities,” Netanyahu said. Such moves, in his view, fuel terrorism. He reiterated his pledge to “take control” of all of Gaza.Earlier, the three Western leaders condemned the Netanyahu government’s “egregious actions,” demanding an end to the renewed military offensive and that restrictions on humanitarian aid be lifted, warning of concrete actions in response if it fails to do so.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250518/israeli-army-announces-launch-of-large-scale-ground-operations-in-gaza-strip-1122078891.html
israel
united kingdom (uk)
france
canada
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/14/1122093530_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3f6f736a5968ae5cc9eb9a6a1f68bbb2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
israeli prime minister benjamin netanyahu, benjamin netanyahu rebukes western leaders for calling on israel to halt its gaza offensive, netanyahu fires back at uk, france, canada for iinviting atrocities in gaza
israeli prime minister benjamin netanyahu, benjamin netanyahu rebukes western leaders for calling on israel to halt its gaza offensive, netanyahu fires back at uk, france, canada for iinviting atrocities in gaza

Netanyahu Points Fingers at UK, France, Canada for 'Inviting Atrocities' in Gaza

05:58 GMT 20.05.2025
© AP Photo / Ohad ZwigenbergIsraeli forces move along the border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, Monday, May 19, 2025.
Israeli forces move along the border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, Monday, May 19, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.05.2025
© AP Photo / Ohad Zwigenberg
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) resumed strikes on the Gaza Strip on the night of March 18, with Benjamin Netanyahu saying the attacks continued because the Palestinian movement Hamas had refused to accept a US plan to extend the ceasefire and free the hostages.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has slammed Western leaders for calling on Israel to halt its Gaza offensive and hinting at recognizing a Palestinian state.
“The leaders in London, Ottawa and Paris are offering a huge prize for the genocidal attack on Israel on October 7 while inviting more such atrocities,” Netanyahu said.
© Photo : netanyahuScreenshot of post on X by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Screenshot of post on X by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.05.2025
Screenshot of post on X by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
© Photo : netanyahu
Such moves, in his view, fuel terrorism. He reiterated his pledge to “take control” of all of Gaza.
Earlier, the three Western leaders condemned the Netanyahu government’s “egregious actions,” demanding an end to the renewed military offensive and that restrictions on humanitarian aid be lifted, warning of concrete actions in response if it fails to do so.
This photo released by the Israeli military on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, shows ground operations inside the Gaza Strip - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.05.2025
World
Israeli Army Announces Launch of Large-Scale Ground Operations in Gaza Strip
18 May, 15:02 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала