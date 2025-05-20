https://sputnikglobe.com/20250520/netanyahu-points-fingers-at-uk-france-canada-for-inviting-atrocities-in-gaza--1122093235.html
Netanyahu Points Fingers at UK, France, Canada for 'Inviting Atrocities' in Gaza
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has slammed Western leaders for calling on Israel to halt its Gaza offensive and hinting at recognizing a Palestinian state.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has slammed Western leaders for calling on Israel to halt its Gaza offensive and hinting at recognizing a Palestinian state. “The leaders in London, Ottawa and Paris are offering a huge prize for the genocidal attack on Israel on October 7 while inviting more such atrocities,” Netanyahu said. Such moves, in his view, fuel terrorism. He reiterated his pledge to “take control” of all of Gaza.Earlier, the three Western leaders condemned the Netanyahu government’s “egregious actions,” demanding an end to the renewed military offensive and that restrictions on humanitarian aid be lifted, warning of concrete actions in response if it fails to do so.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) resumed strikes on the Gaza Strip on the night of March 18, with Benjamin Netanyahu saying the attacks continued because the Palestinian movement Hamas had refused to accept a US plan to extend the ceasefire and free the hostages.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
has slammed Western leaders for calling on Israel to halt its Gaza offensive and hinting at recognizing a Palestinian state.
“The leaders in London, Ottawa and Paris are offering a huge prize for the genocidal attack on Israel on October 7 while inviting more such atrocities,” Netanyahu said.
Such moves, in his view, fuel terrorism. He reiterated his pledge to “take control” of all of Gaza.
Earlier, the three Western leaders condemned the Netanyahu government’s “egregious actions,” demanding an end to the renewed military offensive and that restrictions on humanitarian aid be lifted, warning of concrete actions in response if it fails to do so.