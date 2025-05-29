https://sputnikglobe.com/20250529/serbian-defense-enterprises-supply-ammo-to-kiev-contrary-to-neutrality---russian-intel-1122152726.html

Serbian defense enterprises, contrary to the "neutrality" declared by official Belgrade, are supplying ammunition to Kiev, the Russian Foreign Intelligence service said on Thursday.

"Serbian defense enterprises, contrary to the 'neutrality' declared by official Belgrade, continue to supply ammunition to Kiev," the report said. The disguise for the anti-Russian actions is a simple scheme using fake certificates of the end user and intermediary countries, the service explained. The largest Serbian companies, including Yugoimport SDPR, Zenitprom, Krusik, Sofag, Reyer DTI, Prvi Partizan, are partaking in the military supplies to Kiev, the foreign intelligence service said.

