https://sputnikglobe.com/20250529/serbian-defense-enterprises-supply-ammo-to-kiev-contrary-to-neutrality---russian-intel-1122152726.html
Serbian Defense Enterprises Supply Ammo to Kiev Contrary to 'Neutrality' - Russian Intel
Serbian Defense Enterprises Supply Ammo to Kiev Contrary to 'Neutrality' - Russian Intel
Sputnik International
Serbian defense enterprises, contrary to the "neutrality" declared by official Belgrade, are supplying ammunition to Kiev, the Russian Foreign Intelligence service said on Thursday.
2025-05-29T11:53+0000
2025-05-29T11:53+0000
2025-05-29T11:53+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
multiple-launch rocket systems (mlrs)
nato
kiev
russia
belgrade
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/01/1097995250_0:157:3083:1891_1920x0_80_0_0_faad765a2c75fb2d0d5b02348327a2bc.jpg
"Serbian defense enterprises, contrary to the 'neutrality' declared by official Belgrade, continue to supply ammunition to Kiev," the report said. The disguise for the anti-Russian actions is a simple scheme using fake certificates of the end user and intermediary countries, the service explained. The largest Serbian companies, including Yugoimport SDPR, Zenitprom, Krusik, Sofag, Reyer DTI, Prvi Partizan, are partaking in the military supplies to Kiev, the foreign intelligence service said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250527/russia-throttles-ukraines-key-logistics-lifeline-in-buffer-zone-push-1122139640.html
kiev
russia
belgrade
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/01/1097995250_176:0:2907:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6418dfdf3c1356b4e7e4922d519fdb57.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
serbian defense enterprises, contrary to the "neutrality" declared by official belgrade, are supplying ammunition to kiev, the russian foreign intelligence service said on thursday.
serbian defense enterprises, contrary to the "neutrality" declared by official belgrade, are supplying ammunition to kiev, the russian foreign intelligence service said on thursday.
Serbian Defense Enterprises Supply Ammo to Kiev Contrary to 'Neutrality' - Russian Intel
Serbian defense enterprises, contrary to the "neutrality" declared by official Belgrade, are supplying ammunition to Kiev, the Russian Foreign Intelligence service said on Thursday.
"Serbian defense enterprises, contrary to the 'neutrality' declared by official Belgrade, continue to supply ammunition to Kiev," the report said.
The disguise for the anti-Russian actions is a simple scheme using fake certificates of the end user and intermediary countries, the service explained.
"Among the latter, NATO countries are most often mentioned, primarily the Czech Republic, Poland, and Bulgaria. Recently, exotic options involving African states have also been used for this purpose," the report said.
The largest Serbian companies, including Yugoimport SDPR, Zenitprom, Krusik, Sofag, Reyer DTI, Prvi Partizan, are partaking in the military supplies to Kiev, the foreign intelligence service said.
"The contribution of Serbian defense workers in the war unleashed by the West, the result of which Europe would like to see a 'strategic defeat' of Russia, is estimated at hundreds of thousands of shells for MLRS and howitzers, as well as a million rounds of ammunition for small arms. Such shipments can hardly be justified on 'humanitarian grounds.' They have one obvious purpose — to kill and injure Russian military personnel and the civilian population of Russia," the report read.